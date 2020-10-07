Stormy Daniels and Melania Trump Accuse Each Other of Being ‘Hookers’

The war of words between Stormy Daniels and Melania Trump has escalated, with both women now on record calling the other a hooker.

Stormy Daniels accused Melania Trump of “selling her p***y and soul” after the first lady was caught on leaked tape calling her “the porn hooker.”

On Tuesday, the adult performer took to Twitter to issue a foul-mouthed rant about Melania, 50, after the first lady was recorded saying Daniels was a prostitute.

“Hahaha! Although I wasn’t paid for sex and therefore technically not a ‘hooker’ I’ll take being that over what you are any day,” the adult performer tweeted, before taking a shot at Melania’s immigration status.

“You sold your p***y AND your soul…and I’m legal,” she wrote. “Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol.”

Adult performer Stormy Daniels has escalated her war of words with the first lady

TheSun report: Daniels’ rant came after Melania’s former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff released tapes of her calling Daniels – aka Stephanie Clifford – a “porn hooker.”

Trump’s wife reportedly made the comments after she learned that Daniels would be featured in a 2018 issue of Vogue magazine.

“Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, as she will be in one of the issues, September or October,” she was recorded saying, as Winston Wolkoff can be heard responding, “Shut the f**k up – for what?“

Daniels also appeared to mock Melania’s steamy shoots from her modeling days in the shocking Twitter blast.

Her inclusion of the “be best” hashtag is a thinly-veiled dig at the first lady’s campaign to improve the lives of American kids.

Daniels sued Donald Trump over an alleged “hush-agreement” before the 2016 election after alleging that they had sex in 2006, just four months after Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

She accused Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen of paying her $130,000 in exchange for her silence over the romp claims – allegations Trump has repeatedly denied.

The recording of Melania talking about Daniels was played on the Mea Culpa podcast hosted by Michael Cohen – Trump’s former lawyer and confidant – who spoke to Melania and Me author, Winston Wolkoff.

Wolkoff has written a tell-all book about her time with the First Lady

Speaking about her explosive memoir, Melania’s former friend said: “When I wrote Melania and Me I knew that every word of it would be subject to potential scrutiny, so I made sure everything in the book was not only accurate, but fully provable.

“I will not sit back and allow the first Lady’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, continue claiming I am a ‘delusional paranoid liar,’ and other similar names to discredit the veracity of Melania and Me.

“Because the White House’s false claims about my character and integrity continue, I’ve had to take all appropriate steps to defend my name, which is why I released the tapes.”