‘Storm Area 51’ Page Shut Down By Facebook

Facebook has shut down the “Storm Area 51” event page which had attracted over two million UFO enthusiasts… under the pretext of violating ever-elusive “community standards”

Back in July a tongue-in-cheek facebook event was created inviting people to a raid on Area 51, the highly secretive military base in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event prompted the US military to issue a strong warning to citizens against storming the facilities.

However, the event creator Mathew Roberts is now planning a real-life festival to replace the tongue-in-cheek raid. It is due to take place on September 20th, the day the facetious raid was due to go down

RT reports: Spooked by the high volume of attendees, worried about the Las Vegas strip club’s pledge to bring its dancers to entertain the masses, or offended by one of the thousands memes posted by the community, Facebook abruptly removed the “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” event page over the weekend. The backup page, set up by the organizers, was also wiped out, as the social media giant found the “content posted to this event” to be in violation of “community standards.”

Okay so there were multiple events named 'Storm area 51, they can't stop us all'. Some having more than 10k people 'going' and the main event had around 2m 'going'.



Now all those events are deleted. Did they all receive direct threat from govt!#Area51 #Aliens #Area51meme #usa pic.twitter.com/XFwsc1AQBi — Sambit (@Critical_Hunter) August 4, 2019

Frustrated would-be raiders regrouped on Reddit to share their theories, while others continued to flood Twitter with Area 51 memes. Many agreed that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “is secretly an alien from Area 51 and he doesn’t want us to know.”

Me and the boys storming area 51



This meme is still alive right pic.twitter.com/k6xkuvSDbq — Oddity (@Tommy_Oddity) August 5, 2019

Some pointed out that everyone knew the time and the place already, and the raid could still take place. “Facebook hasn’t heard of the Streisand effect,” another opined.

While the much-memed event began as a joke, local business owners have reported that all nearby hotels are booked for the dates surrounding September 20 – not that there are many. Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee explained that even 500 unexpected visitors could throw the area into chaos, creating traffic and parking problems for the 5,200 residents in the desert municipality.