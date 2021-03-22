‘Stop Destroying Our Kids’ Future!’ Thousands Rise up Against COVID Lockdown in London

Thousands of citizens took to the streets of London over the weekend to protest the inhumane lockdowns being imposed by the elite on humanity.
At least 33 were arrested for “breaching Covid regulations” amid clashes with riot police after thousands marched through London.
The anti-lockdown rally began as a peaceful march on Saturday afternoon, under the watchful eye of hundreds of militarized police, but eventually turned violent after police began unlawfully detaining people.
Infowars.com reports: Riot police actively “engaged” those “breaching Covid regulations,” making at least 33 arrests by 7pm, Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter.
Sporadic scuffles reportedly dragged into the night as smaller groups refused to disperse and go home.
Piers Corbyn, the 73-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and a vocal lockdown and vaccine critic, gave a heated speech in Hyde Park before police broke up the gathering and the protesters proceeded to march through London streets.
In defiance of the ban on mass gatherings, mask mandates and other restrictions, protesters – including families with children – chanted slogans such as ‘Freedom!’ and ‘We don’t consent!’, and carrying banners that read ‘Stop destroying our kids’ lives!’
While authorities have yet to provide an estimate of the number of participants, local media reports and videos from the scene suggest that thousands of people marched through London, and even police acknowledged that “more people than previously expected” showed up.
