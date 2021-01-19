Stevie Wonder Calls On Biden To Establish ‘Truth Commission’

Singer Stevie Wonder used the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday to urge Joe Biden to create a truth commission.

The goal of the commission would be to investigate inequality in this country.

US rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also recently promoted the idea of an Orwellian style congressional commission . The aim of the 1984 style ‘truth ministry’ would be to rein in the media and prevent the spread of what was deemed ‘misinformation’.

In a video posted to Twitter on Monday, Wonder, who is an ardent Biden supporter said “Without truth, we cannot have accountability. Without accountability, we cannot have forgiveness. Without forgiveness, we cannot heal.”

Breitbart reports: He added: “Those in leadership who won’t or don’t acknowledge the truth should be held accountable.”

Stevie Wonder is asking the incoming Biden-Harris administration to launch the federal commission as a way to ultimately achieve “reconciliation.”

“I’m calling on President Biden and Harris to launch a formal government investigation to establish the truth of inequality in this country,” he said, later adding: “We must define the truth in the facts that support them and declare them absolute. Those who promote lies sand false truth must be held accountable. It is the only way we can move forward.”

The singer added: “It is time to formally seek the truth and formally declare facts. We need a truth commission that forces this country to look at its lies.”

“Those in leadership who won’t or don’t acknowledge the truth should be held accountable,” he later said. “I call on all those in the Senate to speak truth to what they know, they can physically see, and begin the steps of accountability, forgiveness, and healing.”

In recent months, the left has ramped up calls for “truth” commission-style investigations into President Trump and his supporters.

Bill Clinton ally Robert Reich argued in October that after the election, “we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” that would “erase Trump’s lies.” The former labor secretary’s comments drew swift backlash from those who said the idea of a government “truth” commission suggested an Orwellian police state.