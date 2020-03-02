Steven Spielberg’s ‘Porn Star’ Daughter Arrested, Charged With Domestic Violence

Mikaela Spielberg, the “porn star” daughter of filmmaker Steven Spielberg, was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Saturday.

According to reports, the 23-year-old was taken to jail in Nashville after being charged with assault. Her bail was set at $1,000 and she will appear at a court hearing 9th March.

Breitbart.com reports: Spielberg’s 47-year-old fiancé, darts player Chuck Pankow, told Fox News in a statement that the situation was simply a “misunderstanding” and that “no one is hurt.”

Last week, Spielberg revealed in an inter interview with British tabloid The Sun that she had previously been abused and groomed by “monsters” outside her family.

“I suffered a lot of grooming,” she explained. “I feel like the abuse I went through wasn’t super intense, but it still had a long-lasting impact, because it had me questioning ‘What is my body? What is it to have a body and exist in a body safely? Also, what is it to be an emotional human being and not have it taken advantage of?’”

Mikaela, who was adopted by Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw in 1996, also used the interview to praise her parents for her upbringing and confirm that they were not upset by her career choice.

“They are some of the least spiteful people I know,” she said. “I love them so deeply.”The 23-year-old opened up about her ambitions to be an exotic dancer, confirming her intention to get a dancing license and even claiming to have filed an application to become a legal prostitute in the state of Tennessee.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body,” she said. “Frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.”

However, a recent friend of the family reportedly told the New York Post that the Spielberg family is privately concerned of her career choice.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her,” the source said. “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”