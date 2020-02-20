Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Announces Career as Porn Star, Says She Was Sexually Abused As Child

Steven Spielberg’s adopted daughter has launched a new career as an adult entertainer and says her father is “intrigued” with her choice.

The Sun reports that Mikaela Spielberg, 23, who was adopted as a baby by the legendary Hollywood director and his wife Kate Capshaw, told how she has already started self producing solo porn videos – and says she would love to land a job as a dancer in a strip club once she gains her sex worker license.

News.com.au reports: Mikaela, who speaks to her parents regularly, broke the news to them via FaceTime at the weekend and said they were “intrigued” and “not upset”.

Describing herself as a “sexual creature” she told The Sun: “I got really tired of not being able to capitalise on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.

“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Mikaela first revealed her new career on social media earlier this month.

She wrote: “I just launched my self produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all.

“My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name.”

Now in her first interview, Mikaela, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, told how she hopes her new career choice will help her become financially independent from her Hollywood parents.

“I’ve always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way, but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that,” she said.

“I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter – not that there’s anything wrong with that – it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me.

“This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice.

“This is a positive, empowering choice, I realised there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

Mikaela told how it had been a huge confidence booster to show off her large natural breasts, which she describes as her “moneymaker” – and how she plans on producing more solo erotic videos to show off her curves.

And while she said she’d be happy at turning her hand to fetish videos – she draws the line at having sex with another person on camera, out of respect for her supportive fiance Chuck Pankow, 47.

“I think I would be great at fetish work,” she laughed.

The ET and Jaws director’s daughter has chosen the stage name Sugar Star for her adult entertainment career.