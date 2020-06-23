Steve Bing, Close Clinton Friend and Associate with Epstein Links, Found Dead

Clinton mega-donor and close associate Steve Bing has been found dead after falling from the 27th floor of his luxury apartment building in LA’s Century City at around 1pm on June 22. He was 55.

Law enforcement sources immediately claimed the billionaire financier, filmmaker, and philanthropist, committed suicide.

Both Clinton and Bing were part of a hard-partying group that included Ron Burkle and Jeffrey Epstein. Bill Clinton quickly tweeted his condolences, describing his close friend as a man who “would do anything” for the “causes he believed in“. Clinton added he hopes Bing has “finally found peace.”

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

Multiple mainstream media outlets reported “unnamed sources” close to the billionaire and close Clinton associate saying he was depressed with the lack of human contact during the COVID-19 quarantine, however many people have questioned this narrative.

Steve Bing was publicly known for his close association to Bill Clinton after he donated at least $10 million to his foundation. He also donated $1 million to the DNC to help fund the 2000 convention in L.A. and spent an estimated $50 million to campaign for an oil production tax in 2006.

When Clinton flew to North Korea in 2009 to negotiate the release of journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling, it was Bing who paid for the plane and “settled it.”

The news has left the Internet in deep shock. “Why would this man with everything one could want commit suicide so suddenly?” one said and another posted, “Another close Clinton friend commits suicide. How many is this???”

Many people brought in various other names into the fiasco. One posted, “I bet Hillary Clinton was in the building at the time.” One went on to say, “Where is @tomhanks? Not a word throughout this whole chaos?”

For others, it’s hard to believe. “Hard to believe a 55-year-old billionaire #SteveBing suddenly decided to jump off a tall building because he ‘was depressed about social isolation during the COVID lockdown’ which is over now anyway,” one said.

“Did he get Epsteined?” one wondered and another said, “It’s part of their cult ritual. Sacrifice a member periodically. so soon after Epstein.” One asked, “My question is, WHY? #SteveBing I Want to believe he was not in the right state of mind if he did really ‘jump’… Also, why is the media blurting out the nature of what SUPPOSEDLY happened? Why the hasty conclusion? This is really sad.”

Many speculated his close association with Clinton had to do something with the shocking news. “Close confidante of Bill Clinton & Ron Burkle jumps off a building to his death — another figure in the Epstein nexus dead of an extraordinary suicide,” one said and another wrote, “Steve Bing was one of Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton’s buddies. Did he jump or was he pushed is the question.”

Another posted, “Three of four of the men in the lede are dead: ‘Epstein, supermarket magnate Ron Burkle, film financier Steve Bing, and former president Bill Clinton…flying around on Epstein’s jet, dubbed the Lolita Express, or Burkle’s jet, dubbed Air F*ck One. Stay away from windows, Bill.“

One wondered why there was no proper investigation. “Just unusual the media’s all reporting he suicided by deliberately jumping off the 27th floor. Like there’s no investigation that he possibly fell accidentally or was deliberately pushed off as in murdered, Russian Mafia style.”