Steve Bannon: We’re Going to Impeach ‘PEDO’ Biden for ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors’

Steve Bannon fired a warning shot at the corrupt Democrat Party, warning them that President Joe Biden will soon be impeached for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’

Steve Bannon: This is the part. We destroy the Democratic Party at the school board level, at the county official level, and at the county official level, and at the state legislature level, and at the Secretaries of State, and the Soros DAs, and the House we win a hundred seat majority, in the Senate, we’re going to take it over. You don’t see anyone defending the ped*philia protection plan of Judge Jackson. And then, wait for it, we’re going to come for the executive branch right after on Merrick Garland and all of them. It’s going to be a star chamber every day. And we’re going to lead with the impeachment of Joe Biden.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: From your mouth to God’s ears, Steve!

Yes, Lord. We are coming for the demons who stole an election and are purposely destroying our country.

Tick-Tock!