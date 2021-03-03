Steve Bannon: ‘Biden Hasn’t Given a SOTU Because He Can’t Stand up There and Give a SOTU’

President Trump’s former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on Tuesday explained Joe Biden and the Democrat party’s plan to skip over the State of the Union (SOTU) address this year.

President Biden will be the first president in decades to snub the SOTU speech.

It’s obvious to everyone why.

Transcript:

Steve Bannon: Joe Biden hasn’t given a State of the Union because Joe Biden can’t stand up there and give a State of the Union. That’s what it’s all about. Also he won’t draw an audience but he can’t stand up there and do it. That’s why we’re delayed I think the first time since 1981, isn’t that right Raheem Kassam, that we delayed the State of the Union? Because IC chatter. Because domestic terrorists, uh, that would be you, audience, are trying to blow up the Capitol when he gives the State of the Union. That is nonsense… Wray says 55 out of 56 FBI offices are open with investigations. And 85 have been charged?