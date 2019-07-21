Stephen King: ‘Trump Is a Vile, Racist, Incompetent Bag of Guts’

Author Stephen King says he hopes to fire President Trump in 2020 because he’s a “vile, racist, incompetent bag of guts and waters.”
“I think we all agree that Donald Trump is a vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters. How happy I would be to tell him ‘YOU’RE FIRED’ next November,” King tweeted.
King joins a chorus of other left-wing Hollywood anti-Trump voices taking to Twitter to criticize the president.
The Carrie author has a history of bashing Trump and Republicans. Last May, he called the entire White House staff “bad tempered, arrogant, insensitive, and largely incompetent.”
“What does that say about the boss?” he asked.
Breitbart.com reports: On Christmas Eve of 2018, King called for Trump to be removed from office.
“Tell your legislators and friends who are Trump supporters that it’s time to put partisanship aside,” he tweeted. “Trump is a train wreck, and the train he’s pulling is our country. He has to be removed from office.”
In January, King theorized that Trump may be an “active or passive Russian asset.”
The horror novelist has also called Trump “narcissistic, draft-dodging, chickenshitty, bullshitty, chauvanistic, pussy-grabbing, bullyragging, racist, overweening, tax-dodging, whiny, boastful, dictatorial, semi-literate” and likened him to a dictator prior to the Fourth of July “Salute to America” celebration in D.C.
Despite King’s sincere hope that a Democrat defeats the president in 2020, Trump remains optimistic about the next six years.
