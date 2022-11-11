Stephen King SLAMMED for Saying He Preferred When ‘Plebs’ Had No Voice on Twitter

Stephen King has come under fire for admitting that he preferred Twitter when ordinary users “had no voice” on the platform.

“I think I liked Twitter better in the pre-Musk days. Less controversy, more fun,” the anti-Trump author tweeted:

Twitchy.com reports: Old Twitter sucked for a lot of people, Stephen. Just FYI.

👻 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Elon’s reaction. EL-OH-EL.

Then you can stop spending your time here and start spending more time trying to write a decent book again like you could 30 years ago, Steve — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 10, 2022

As a kid @StephenKing was my hero. I read every book. As an adult, @elonmusk is my hero. I read every tweet. In fact they can both be my heroes when it comes to imagination and curiosity. — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) November 10, 2022

Uh huh. Just be honest and say you liked having speech controlled, blue checks as a status symbol, etc.



There was controversy pre-Musk. There will be controversy after him. That’s life and that’s social media, especially one where politics is a huge thing. — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) November 10, 2022

It’s always better when your side controls everything isn’t it — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) November 10, 2022

Totally.

Anytime you appear here is more confirmation that you have devolved into a masochist, desperate for attention from equally deranged elitists — Tony Bruno (Shadow Banned) (@TonyBrunoShow) November 10, 2022

I think I liked you better in your pre-tds days. Less controversy, more fun. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) November 10, 2022

Back when he wrote good books?

Yeah, us too.