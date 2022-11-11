Stephen King SLAMMED for Saying He Preferred When ‘Plebs’ Had No Voice on Twitter

Stephen King has come under fire for admitting that he preferred Twitter when ordinary users “had no voice” on the platform.
“I think I liked Twitter better in the pre-Musk days. Less controversy, more fun,” the anti-Trump author tweeted:
Twitchy.com reports: Old Twitter sucked for a lot of people, Stephen. Just FYI.
Elon’s reaction. EL-OH-EL.
Totally.
Back when he wrote good books?
Yeah, us too.
