Stephen Colbert’s Gushing Interview With Obama Makes Twitter Cringe

Stephen Colbert could not contain his joy during a new interview with former president Barack Obama.
The beaming ‘late show’ host told his guests that he has to “get used to looking at a president again,” during a lovey-dovey exchange that made social media users cringe.
“I just want to take a moment to drink you in for just a moment, because I’m having to get used to looking at a president again,” Colbert told Obama during ‘The Late Show’ on Tuesday night. “I got to warm up for Joe Biden,” Colbert added “I don’t want to pull anything when I see him take the oath of office. You got to ease me into this a little bit.”
RT reports: Physically painful to watch,” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavey tweeted in reaction to the widely shared clip.
“Isn’t this more or less what Toobin got in trouble for?” reporter Becket Adams added, sarcastically referring to former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin, who was let go after reportedly exposing himself during a virtual work meeting.
Colbert made clear during his talk with Obama that he has “no doubt” Biden will make a great president. The two also slammed Trump, with Obama saying his successor “exceeded” his worst nightmares as president.
Colbert and Obama ended their love-fest interview with a game of “wastepaper basketball,” tossing crumpled-up papers into a trash can.
After their game, Colbert ended the affair by saying, “thank you for being president.”
