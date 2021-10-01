Stephen Colbert Literally Dances Like a Performing Monkey for Big Pharma To Convince Americans To Get Vaxxed

Stephen Colbert dances like a performing monkey for Big Pharma
Late night ‘comedian’ Stephen Colbert has been reduced to performing like a monkey for his Big Pharma overlords.

Colbert produced a cringeworthy 11-minute ‘Vax Scene’ segment for his CBS talkshow over the summer, which went viral this week all for the wrong reasons.

Colbert is convinced that this ‘vax dance’ on behalf of Big Pharma will convince millions of unvaccinated Americans to get the jab.

