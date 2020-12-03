Stephen Colbert Compares Trump to Herpes

Late night talk host Stephen Colbert has compared President Trump to herpes saying he “might be something that never fully goes away”

Asked what he thought The Late Show would look like in a year from now during an interview with Vanity Fair, Colbert replied:

“There might be echoes of (Trump)….He might be something that never fully goes away. He’s like herpes — there might be blossomings of him where we have to take Valtrex. We have to take the Valtrex to keep the Trump blossoms down.”

Breitbart reports: The Late Show host also said that he is looking forward to talking less about the White House and politics on his show while Joe Biden is in office.

“With Biden in control, the country may become ‘sleepier,’” noted Vanity Fair. “Ratings might collapse across the media without the Trump circus. And Colbert has lost his biggest and most show-defining target.”

Colbert, however, expressed that this couldn’t make him feel happier.

“If Joe Biden is a pair of khaki pants inside a manila envelope, that would be great,” said Colbert. “I actually don’t think you need to think about politics all the time. And one of the things I’m looking forward to is not.”

“What has occurred to me since Trump became president is that what the show is about is loss,” continued Colbert, adding that during Trump’s presidency, he feels as though he has been talking about “losing something you love,” which he described as “America’s moral authority in the world.”

During Trump’s presidency, Colbert had Atlantic writer Jemele Hill on his show, giving her a platform to further divide the nation by accusing the president of being a “white supremacist.”

In 2018, Colbert mocked President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, labeling him a “white guy” whose name sounds like “a waiter at Ruby Tuesday’s.”