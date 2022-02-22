‘State of Emergency’ Will Stay in Place Says Trudeau

Even though the Freedom Convoy protest has effectively ended, thanks to the brutality of authorities in Ottawa, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has declared that the ‘State of Emergency’ will remain in place.

Trudeau made the annoucement earlier today during a speech following a weekend of violence and police brutality directed against the protesters.

“Even though the blockades are lifted across border openings… the state of emergency is not over,” he said.

NOW – Canada's PM Trudeau: "Even though the blockades are lifted… this state of emergency is not over." pic.twitter.com/DY75gIqrsg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 21, 2022

Summit News reports: The PM is refusing to relinquish the draconian powers he assigned to himself presumably over fears that demonstrations will pop up once again.

This completely goes against what Trudeau promised last week, when he stated that the powers would “be time-limited, geographically-targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address.”

The scope of these measures will be time-limited, geographically-targeted, and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address. The Act will be used to strengthen and support law enforcement agencies, at all levels, wherever needed across the country. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 15, 2022

Trudeau went on to justify the extension of powers by citing issues with “misinformation” and “foreign funding,” once again invoking the ludicrous and baseless claim that Russian agents helped to incite and bankroll the protests.

When asked what powers from the Emergencies Act Trudeau's government is looking to make into permanent powers, Trudeau responds "there needs to be a reflection about misinformation… and foreign funding" in this country. — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 21, 2022