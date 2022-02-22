Even though the Freedom Convoy protest has effectively ended, thanks to the brutality of authorities in Ottawa, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has declared that the ‘State of Emergency’ will remain in place.
Trudeau made the annoucement earlier today during a speech following a weekend of violence and police brutality directed against the protesters.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“Even though the blockades are lifted across border openings… the state of emergency is not over,” he said.
Summit News reports: The PM is refusing to relinquish the draconian powers he assigned to himself presumably over fears that demonstrations will pop up once again.
This completely goes against what Trudeau promised last week, when he stated that the powers would “be time-limited, geographically-targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address.”
Trudeau went on to justify the extension of powers by citing issues with “misinformation” and “foreign funding,” once again invoking the ludicrous and baseless claim that Russian agents helped to incite and bankroll the protests.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- The Russian ‘Invasion of Ukraine’ Has Begun Says UK Health Secretary - February 22, 2022
- ‘State of Emergency’ Will Stay in Place Says Trudeau - February 22, 2022
- SAGE Advisor Says Britain Got It Wrong On Covid – Lockdown Did More Harm Than Good - February 22, 2022