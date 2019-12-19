State Dept BLOCKS Judicial Watch After FBI Finds 30 MORE Clinton Emails. They Are STILL Protecting Hillary

December 19, 2019

The FBI, DOJ and State Department are STILL protecting Hillary Clinton and covering her tracks, as the State Department admitted Wednesday that the FBI magically found 30 MORE Hillary Clinton emails.

But the State Department is BLOCKING the Judicial Watch from obtaining any more information about the mysterious Hillary Clinton emails and just filed a brief with the Justice Department seeking to protect Clinton and themselves from any further questioning.

Judicial Watch will attend a hearing on Thursday to press the court to allow their team of patriotic lawyers to interrogate Hillary Clinton and her top aide UNDER OATH about the Benghazi scandal and the use of a private server.

State and DOJ file another brief today to protect Hillary Clinton on emails and Benghazi scandal. Heavy lifting of Judicial Watch will continue in federal court tomorrow as we seek her testimony and details on her deleted 33,000 emails!” Tom Fitton said.

