Stanford University To Add the Word ‘American’ to the ‘Harmful Language’ List

Stanford University have announced plans to add the word “American” to a blacklist with other ‘harmful’ words, claiming that it is ‘too U.S.-centric’ and not inclusive enough of other countries.

The woke University is targeting the label as part of its authoritarian “Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative” that seeks to police language by memory-holing words and phrases it deems to be not woke enough.

Summit.news reports: Instead of the words ‘American’, the University wants people to use the term “U.S. citizen,” because there are other countries in the continent of America.

The University has eight categories of language policing. They are “Ableist, Ageism, Culturally Appropriative, Gender-based, Imprecise Language, Institutionalized Racism, Person-First, and Violent.”

They have Newspeak suggestions for every ‘offensive’ word and phrase they can think of in those categories.

It is literally 1984 come to life, with Stanford setting itself up as Thinkpol.

Other suggestions Stanford makes for word replacements are “handicap parking,” “addict,” and “Karen,” to be changed to “accessible parking,” “person with a substance abuse disorder,” and “demanding or entitled White woman.”

You read that right. You can’t say Karen now.

Indeed, this destruction of language isn’t restricted to one University. As we highlighted last year, an arts college in Waltham, MA banned the use of words and phrases it deems to be ‘violent’ or ‘racist’, replacing them with bland alternatives in an effort to prevent anyone from being offended.

Among the banned phrases were, ironically, ‘trigger warning’ which had to go because of its association to guns, along with ‘take a shot at it’ for the same reason.

When Oxford University’s Student Union attempted to employ “sensitivity readers” to vet, edit and place trigger warnings (oops I mean ‘content notes’) on the institution’s oldest newspaper in order to resolve ‘problematic’ articles, there was a backlash among alumni.

Meanwhile, students at Manchester University have demanded that the word “black” when used as a negative expression such as the word “blackmail” should be banned because it is “divisive.”

This notion comes directly from race baiters like Ibram X. Kendi, who continually claim that anything with the word ‘black’ in it is racist against black people.

There are now ‘debates’ happening at universities where it is being suggested that using correct grammar is akin to white supremacy, and that ‘non standard’ language is seen as “linguistically, morally, and intellectually inferior” not because it is regularly grammatically incorrect, but because black people are using it (Many many white people also use grammatically incorrect language, but again, facts don’t matter).

A recent study by leading education focused think tank Civitas, found that free speech at the world’s leading universities is being eroded at an alarming rate owing to the rise of “cancel culture”.

Universities are in danger of becoming breeding grounds for revisionist history based on extremist political movements made up of individuals who are obsessed with declaring everything racist.

The term ‘sex offender’ is now also offensive to sex offenders, and don’t caller people who groom children pedophiles, because it’s discriminatory.

This kind of clown world mentality has not only paved the way for thought policing, but it is also destroying grammar and language, with some young people taking it to the extreme of not using full stops because they appear to be ‘too aggressive’.

It won’t just be people policing your words either, Google has a Newspeak correction tool already developed that will correct whatever you type if it doesn’t like it.

"Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it."



