Stacey Abrams and Gretchen Whitmer NOT On Joe Biden’s Running Mate Short List

Joe Biden’s search for a running mate has entered a second round of vetting, with the narrowing list of potential vice presidential nominees more notable for who didn’t make the list than who did.

Who made the list: Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Obama loyalist Susan Rice, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Kamala Harris and controversial New Mexico Governor Michelle Grisham.

Noticeably missing: Tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and failed Georgia candidate Stacy Abrams.

Sorry ladies. You’re even too crazy for Joe Biden.

AP reports: Those with knowledge declined to name other contenders and said the process remains somewhat fluid. Additional candidates may still be asked to submit to the extensive document review process now underway for some top contenders. Those familiar with Biden’s search spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the process.

The campaign dismissed the idea of a shortened list as early speculation. “Those who talk don’t know and those who know don’t talk,” said Andrew Bates, a Biden spokesperson.

Biden, who has already said he will pick a woman as his running mate, is facing increased calls from Democrats to put a woman of color on the ticket — both because of the outsize role that black voters played in Biden’s road to the nomination and because of the reckoning over racism and inequality roiling the nation following the death of George Floyd. The black Minneapolis man died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes, an episode that was captured on video.

Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor and former Democratic National Committee chairman, said that while Biden’s choice was likely to be “all about personal chemistry,” it would be “exciting for the party” to have a black woman on a major party presidential ticket for the first time.

The campaign’s list includes several black women, including Harris and Rice. Advisers have also looked closely at Florida Rep. Val Demings and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, both of whom are black, and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Latina.