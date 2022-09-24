Stacey Abrams Claims There is ‘No Such Thing’ as Fetal Heartbeats: ‘Manufactured Sound’

Fetuses at six weeks of gestation do not have heartbeats, according to Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams who claims the “manufactured” heartbeat sound is faked by men attempting to control women’s bodies.

Speaking at an event at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta Wednesday, Abrams declared there is “no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” Abrams, who is running against incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. “It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

According to Democrats, men can get pregnant and have babies, and fetuses don’t have heartbeats — and we are supposed to consider them the party of science?

REMINDER: Abrams supports NO LIMITS on abortion. pic.twitter.com/f7XxeqzfF6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2022

Fox reports: Abrams seemed to be referring to Georgia’s pro-life law passed after the overturning of Roe v. Wade this year.

The Georgia legislation, known as the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (Life) Act, or “heartbeat” bill, bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — sometimes as early as six weeks. The Georgia law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed. It also allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

The law passed in 2019, but a federal judge ruled it unconstitutional and blocked it. A federal appeals court overturned the lower court’s ruling, allowing the law to take effect on July 20.

Abrams — who was pro-life until the age of 30, when she began considering a run for office — has made an aggressive push to earn pro-choice bona fides in her gubernatorial campaign.

During an appearance on “The View” last week, host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Abrams what limitations she would support on abortion access. Abrams responded that a woman should have a right to abortion all the way until birth if her “health or life” is endangered.