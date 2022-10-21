Stacey Abrams Claims The Solution To Inflation is ‘More Abortions’

The solution to runaway inflation is “more abortions” according to Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams, who managed to make the wild claim while keeping a straight face on Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Responding to a question from host Mike Barnicle about why she is placing the issue of abortion at the heart of her campaign when voters are more interested in “the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that,” Abrams stated that if you abort your child, you don’t have to worry about the prices of gas and food. Watch:

.@staceyabrams says abortion can help address inflation issues: "Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas, it’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue." pic.twitter.com/BNHJWqKRpa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2022

It’s not the first time Abrams has made disturbing comments about abortion on the campaign trail.

In September, Abrams claimed fetuses at six weeks of gestation do not have heartbeats. According to the gubernatorial candidate, the “manufactured” heartbeat sound is faked by men attempting to control women’s bodies.

Speaking at an event at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Abrams declared there is “no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams: "There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body."



REMINDER: Abrams supports NO LIMITS on abortion. pic.twitter.com/f7XxeqzfF6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2022

According to Democrats, men can get pregnant and have babies, and fetuses don’t have heartbeats — and we are supposed to consider them the party of science?

If you are wondering whose side the media establishment are on heading into the election, take a look at this softest of softball opening questions for Abrams from Chuck Williams.

You can watch the full governor debate here.