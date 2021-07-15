St. Jude Children’s Hospital: ‘Staffers Who Refuse the Vaccine Will Be FIRED’

St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis has warned employees that if they refuse to get the COVID jab they will be fired.

According to a memo obtained by WMC, all staffers at the hospital were ordered to get the vaccine or face being sacked.

“Those who fail to start the vaccination process will be terminated at the end of the two-week period,” read a letter written by St. Jude president James Downing.

Toddstarnes.com reports: Supporters of the beloved hospital were stunned by the news.

“I know of several people that will be stopping their contributions to St. Jude because of this decisions. Myself included. Is it too much to ask that a vaccine be FDA approved before required? Sad day really,” one person wrote on Facebook.

The letter reads in part:

St. Jude employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 9, barring a medical or religious exemption. The eight weeks between now and then is meant to give employees time to schedule and complete the vaccination process. To ensure we meet that mandate, we are requiring that all St. Jude employees be vaccinated against COVID- 19 by Thursday, September 9. We reached this decision after much research, analysis and discussion. It is the right thing to keep our campus safe. Our duty to our patients frames everything we do. This is the logical next step to ensure we stay one step ahead of the virus. This time frame allows eight weeks for all unvaccinated employees to schedule appointments and to receive either the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. You must have your final dose scheduled and administered by the September 9 deadline. If you receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of St. Jude, you must have the documentation to Occupational Health by the deadline date. In the coming days, I will provide details on the process to request a medical or religious exemption from vaccination. By September 10, employees who have refused vaccination or do not have an approved medical or religious exemption will be put on an unpaid administrative leave for two weeks. During this time, they have the opportunity to begin the vaccination process. Those who fail to start the vaccination process will be terminated at the end of the two-week period. WMC-TV