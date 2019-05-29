‘We Spread AIDS To Wipe Out Blacks In South Africa’ – Ex-Mercenary Officer

White mercenaries posed as doctors in order to infect black South Africans with HIV to “decimate” the black race and create a white majority in South Africa, according to a shocking confession by an ex-mercenary officer.

South Africa now has one of the worst HIV epidemics in the world, with 7.1 million people, or just under 19% of the population, living with the virus. The black population within South Africa has been disproportionately affected.

The claims that white mercenaries were actively spreading AIDS in Southern Africa in the 1980s and 90s were made in the documentary Cold Case Hammarskjöld which premiered this year at the Sundance film festival.

The claims are made by Alexander Jones, who spent years as an intelligence officer with the South African Institute for Maritime Research (SAIMR), three decades ago, when it was masterminding coups and other violence across Africa.

Jones claims that SAIMR leader Keith Maxwell had a “racist, apocalyptic obsession with HIV/Aids” and the group was intent on creating a white majority in South Africa and neighboring countries by wiping out the black race.

Keith Maxwell, ‘commodore’ of mercenary group the South African Institute for Maritime Research (SAIMR), has confessed they intentionally spread HIV among South Africa’s black population.

Keith Maxwell reportedly posed as a doctor while running clinics in poor, mostly black neighborhoods in the Johannesburg area, which gave him an avenue to conduct his murderous experiments.

“What easier way to get a guinea pig than [when] you live in an apartheid system?” Jones says in the film.

“Black people have got no rights, they need medical treatment. There’s a white ‘philanthropist’ coming in and saying, ‘You know, I’ll open up these clinics and I’ll treat you.’ And meantime [he is] actually the wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Keith Maxwell wrote about a “plague” he hoped would decimate black populations, cement white rule, and bring back conservative religious mores, according to papers collected by the film-makers.

A sign reads ‘Dokotela Maxwell’ on the side of the former post office in Putfontein – one of the clinics Maxwell used to allegedly intentionally spread HIV among the South African black population.

The Guardian reports: A sign advertising “Dokotela [doctor] Maxwell” still hangs from the side of an office in Putfontein where locals remember a respected man with a virtual monopoly on the area’s healthcare. He offered strange treatments. including putting patients through “tubes”, which he said allowed him to see inside their bodies. He also gave “false injections”, said Ibrahim Karolia, who ran a shop across the road.

Any interest Maxwell showed in Aids in public was benevolent. Claude Newbury, an anti-abortion doctor who knew the mercenary leader, confirmed he had no medical qualifications but described a committed humanitarian. “He was against genocide and he was trying to discover a cure for HIV,” Newbury told film-makers.

Documents collected by the film-makers appear to show that Maxwell’s private views were very different from his public persona. The papers suggest a ghoulish delight in the advent of an epidemic.

In one he writes: “[South Africa] may well have one man, one vote with a white majority by the year 2000. Religion in its conservative, traditional form will return. Abortion on demand, abuse of drugs, and the other excesses of the 1960s, 70s and 80s will have no place in the post-Aids world.”

The papers read like the fever dream of a man who aspired to be South Africa’s Josef Mengele. There are detailed, if sometimes garbled, accounts of how he thought the HIV virus could be isolated, propagated and used to target black Africans.

What is less clear is whether he had the expertise or funds to implement his nightmarish visions. Jones, the former SAIMR member, claims he did.

“We were involved in Mozambique, spreading the Aids virus through medical conditions,” he says.

