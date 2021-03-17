Spotify Now Banning Songs That Don’t Show Obedience to the Elite

Music streaming giant Spotify is now censoring songs that don’t show obedience to Big Brother.

Yes, really.

According to British music legend Ian Brown, Spotify deleted his anti-lockdown song ‘Little Seed Big Tree,’ which was released last September.

“SPOTiFY stream the streams and censor artists like they have with my last song TOOK IT DOWN just put it down the memory hole! FREE EXPRESSiON AS REVOLUTION,” Brown tweeted.

SPOTiFY stream the streams and censor artists like they have with my last song TOOK IT DOWN just put it down the memory hole! FREE EXPRESSiON AS REVOLUTiON — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) March 12, 2021

The song contains the following lyrics;

Masonic lockdown, in your hometown

Masonic lockdown, can you hear me now

From the top down, soul shock down

State shakedown, mass breakdown

Global orders, riding over borders

Get behind your doors for the new world order

Summit.news reports: Brown has been a vehement voice against lockdown and mandatory vaccines, announcing that he had refused to be the headliner of Manchester’s Neighborhood Weekender festival because organizers indicated proof of COVID-19 vaccination may have been a condition of entry.

The former Stone Roses frontman asserted that he would, “NEVER sing to a crowd who must be vaccinated as a condition of attendance. NEVER EVER!”

“Spotify prohibits content on the platform which promotes dangerous false, deceptive, or misleading content about COVID-19 that may cause offline harm and/or pose a direct threat to public health. When content that violates this standard is identified it is removed from the platform,” a Spotify spokesperson told Reclaim The Net.

The practice is a continuation of enforcing a monoculture of thought by ensuring any form of art that carries a message which offends technocratic elites is blacklisted.

Throughout the course of the Soviet empire, dictators mandated that ‘socialist realism’ be the prescribed style of idealized art.

This meant that every sculpture, statue and painting had to conform to an established aesthetic in order to “educate citizens on how to be the perfect Soviets.”

In order to entrench loyalty to the Communist Party and advance a utopian image of Soviet society, “The purpose of socialist realism was to limit popular culture to a specific, highly regulated faction of emotional expression that promoted Soviet ideals.”