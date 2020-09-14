Spokane Girl Arrested for Arson Posted Pic on Facebook ‘Feeling Cute, Might Burn All Your S**t Later’

A woman with a history of arson was arrested in Spokane, Washington state after lighting a series of fires and burning down a business.

Hours earlier, Christine Comello, 36, had posted a photo on Facebook with the message “Feeling cute, might burn all your shit later. Idk.“

This one will likely keep you up at night – after the breakup, for sure.

YakTriNews reports:

An officer was responding to a fire call by Magnolia and Riverside; there had been several fallen power lines that day, so he went to investigate.

Instead, he found grass and a pallet on fire outside of a business, with no way it could have started outside of arson, according to Police. A few blocks away, the same officer spotted another fire in an alleyway, next to an old oil drum by a garage and some trees.

The officer called the Fire Department in, who put out those flames.

Given the nature of these fires, the officer called in more units to help investigate. Witnesses told police they saw a woman leaving the locations of both fires, and their description of her was the same.

Officers eventually identified 36-year-old Christine Comello, who lied to police about her name. Comello had a felony warrant for burglary and reckless burning, tied to another incident a few weeks prior where she reportedly started fires at a Spokane Valley business.

When performing a search of Christine Comello in Spokane on Facebook, the account shows the following picture:

(Note: The above picture is not Ms. Smeton-Comello but a famous country singer, Miranda Lambert.)

A review of court records in Spokane shows that earlier this year there may have been an order of protection against her.

Wonder why that was needed?