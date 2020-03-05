Spike Lee Compares Diamond & Silk, Candace Owens To House Slaves

Hollywood director Spike Lee took to social media to attack a group of black President Trump supporters including Diamond and Silk and Candace Owens, comparing them to house slaves.

On Monday, the BlackkKlansman director remarked on a photo of several black civic and religious leaders praying with President Trump inside the White House. Lee used the photo as an opportunity to mock both the president and his guests.

“Massa, We Love You, Massa. We Gonna Pray Fo’ You Massa”. Singing- “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” Spike Lee wrote, smearing the Trump supporters with racial language. “Massa” was how some slaves referred to slave masters.

Breitbart report: The photo Lee used on his post came from a meeting, of black Trump supporters last Thursday in the White House where they laid hands on the president and prayed with him.

“In every field, every generation, and every calling, African-Americans have lifted up our nation to new heights — and, like all citizens, you are entitled to a government that puts your needs, your interests, and your families first,” Trump said during the event.

But recent polls find that there is growing support for President Donald Trump in the black community. For instance, a recent survey of black voters found that support for the president has grown by 50 percent and a large number are unhappy with the Democrat Party.

It appears that Lee is insulting many more Americans than he realizes.

Those in attendance at Trump’s meeting were Alveda King, actor Isaiah Washington, World Boxing Champion Andre Berto, former NFL player and entrepreneur Jack Brewer, Pastor Darrell Scott, Lynette Hardaway, and Rochelle Richardson, a.k.a. “Diamond and Silk,” Black Voices for Trump advisory board members Paris Denard, Deneen Borelli, and David Harris Jr., and author and activist Candace Owens.