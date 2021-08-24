Spike Lee: 9/11 Was an Inside Job – It’s Time Congress Investigated

Hollywood film director Spike Lee says he believes 9/11 was an inside job that Congress will soon be forced to investigate due to overwhelming public demand.
In a new interview with the New York Times, Lee discussed his new eight-hour documentary series ‘New York Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021 1/2.’
The last episode of the series includes several members of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth – a group that claims the United States government orchestrated the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
Dailymail.co.uk reports: When Times reporter Reggie Ugwu asked Lee about the group’s inclusion in the documentary series, Lee responded: ‘I mean I got questions, and I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing, about 9/11.’
Ugwu then asked Lee if he believes the ‘official explanations’ for the World Trade Center collapse on September 11, to which Lee claimed: ‘The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached.
‘And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground – when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing,’ Lee said in the interview.
‘But people [are] going to make up their own mind,’ he said. ‘My approach is to put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.’
The original WTC 7 was a 42 story building constructed in 1987, which was filmed tumbling to the ground after the Twin Towers collapsed. Some angles showed the seemingly undamaged tower collapse onto its own footprint sparked, which controlled demolition claims.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Biden’s Shelter for Afghan Evacuees ‘Covered in Sh*t and Rats,’ Report Says - August 24, 2021
- Psaki Barks at Reporter: ‘Its Totally Irresponsible To Say Americans Are Stranded. They Are NOT!’ - August 24, 2021
- Biden: Kamala Harris Will Be President “Pretty Soon” – Stunning Admission - August 24, 2021