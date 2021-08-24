Spike Lee: 9/11 Was an Inside Job – It’s Time Congress Investigated

Hollywood film director Spike Lee says he believes 9/11 was an inside job that Congress will soon be forced to investigate due to overwhelming public demand.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Lee discussed his new eight-hour documentary series ‘New York Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021 1/2.’

The last episode of the series includes several members of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth – a group that claims the United States government orchestrated the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: When Times reporter Reggie Ugwu asked Lee about the group’s inclusion in the documentary series, Lee responded: ‘I mean I got questions, and I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing, about 9/11.’

Ugwu then asked Lee if he believes the ‘official explanations’ for the World Trade Center collapse on September 11, to which Lee claimed: ‘The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached.

‘And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground – when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing,’ Lee said in the interview.

‘But people [are] going to make up their own mind,’ he said. ‘My approach is to put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.’