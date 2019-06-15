Sperry: FBI Director Wray Refusing to Cooperate with Spygate Investigation

FBI Director Christopher Wray is not cooperating with AG Bill Barr’s investigation into the origins of Spygate, according to investigator reporter Paul Sperry.

Sperry says that House GOP Reps fear that Wray is part of the cover-up of Spygate and is burying documents and refusing to make people available for interviews.

“House GOP leadership has soured on Comey replacement Wray. They r now convinced Wray’s not part of the FBI cleanup & not cooperating w AG Barr & is in fact part of the cover-up of #SpyGate scandal after burying documents & refusing to make people available for interview,” Sperry tweeted.

BREAKING: House GOP leadership has soured on Comey replacement Wray. They r now convinced Wray's not part of the FBI cleanup & not cooperating w AG Barr & is in fact part of the cover-up of #SpyGate scandal after burying documents & refusing to make people available for interview — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 15, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Swamp creature FBI Director Wray and FBI brass have yet to condemn the Obama administration spying on the opposition party during the 2016 election.

Last month Wray told the Senate Appropriations Committee that Bill Barr’s use of the word “spying” to describe the spying on the Trump campaign and administration was “not the term I would use.

Wray also told the committee he has no evidence the Obama administration was spying on Trump.

President Trump has had enough.

Last month President Trump finally lashed out at the conflicted FBI director accusing Wray of protecting the deep state gang in a tweetstorm.

Attorney General Bill Barr launched a massive, inter-agency investigation into the origins of Spygate and hired US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham to get to the bottom of the illegal CI investigations into Trump and his associates during the 2016 election.

The FBI was heavily involved in the attempted coup against President Trump so the upper echelons of the FBI needs to be cleaned out (at minimum) and people need to go to jail.