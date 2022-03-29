Specialist Says Blood Clots Are ‘Becoming More Common In Younger People’

Blood clots in the brain is a health problem that is happening in “younger and younger people” according to a vascular neurologist.

Dr. Shazam Hussain, the director of the Cerebrovascular Center at Cleveland Clinic, claims that blood clots and strokes are common and “something that everyone should watch out for” including young people.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

His comments followed the news that model Hailey Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, had suffered stroke-like symptoms and had been taken to hospital as a medical emergency earlier this month.

Doctors were concerned that her symptoms may have been related to covid (no mention of the jab of course) as her husband Justin recently had the the virus.

There is however mounting evidence, including the data published by the Center For Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Events Report System, showing that blood clots and strokes are historically occurring among young people who have been vaccinated against covid.

Women Working reports: Doctors found Bieber had “suffered a very small blood clot” in her brain, leading to a “small lack of oxygen.” Bieber’s body was able to pass the blood clot on its own. She recovered after a few hours.

The environmental and genetic director of the Cerebrovascular Center at Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Shazam Hussain, told PEOPLE blood clots like Bieber’s can “form for different reasons.”

“It’s important to know your health and any potential risk factors you might have for strokes, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, difficulty with sugars,” he told the outlet. “When we have younger people having a stroke, we will look for things that would cause their blood to have a tendency to clot — it could be hereditary and run in their families.”

Blood clots in the brain usually come from blocked blood vessels in a specific spot of your body, like your neck, or directly from the heart.

The brain is the most sensitive to the lack of blood flow, and lack of oxygen will cause the brain to shut down and cause stroke-like symptoms.

Common symptoms include a lack of balance, blurry vision, face drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulty.

“A stroke is really a situation where every second counts,” Hussain says. “The brain is very, very sensitive to the lack of blood flow and you lose somewhere around 2 million brain cells a minute. So it’s really important to get that medical attention right away.”

Situations like Biebers are something that everyone should watch out for, but are becoming more of a problem for younger people.

Bieber experienced a ‘mini stroke’ or a transient ischemic attack (TIA): “That means there was a blood clot, it dissolved up completely and the person is completely a hundred percent back to normal,” Hussain says.

“It relates, generally, to people having unhealthy lifestyles, maybe not eating as well or not getting in regular exercise, along with other factors like genetics. So it’s important that people don’t just think of it as something that happens to older people. If you’re younger and have those symptoms, you’ve got to get to the hospital,” Hussain says.