Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana

The unlawful killing of Princess Diana is back in the spotlight in London this week, with a Court of Appeal hearing threatening to expose the vast cover-up of the high-level murder of the Princess of Wales.

An ex-lover of the former King of Spain told the Appeals Court that she has literature regarding the murder of Princess Diana.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who is taking legal action against former King Juan Carlos, intruders left a book about the “involvement of the British and US intelligence agencies” in the death of Princess Diana in her apartment after “an operation” was carried out by Spanish intelligence agents at her home in Switzerland.

The businesswoman also alleged that she received a “follow-up telephone call” from an “unknown person” who made an “allusion” to the manner in which Diana died, a barrister representing Juan Carlos said.

Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014, has begun an appeal bid after losing a High Court fight with the 57-year-old.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn is taking legal action against Juan Carlos, seeking damages for personal injury. It also appears she has some very incriminating evidence regarding Princess Diana’s death and she isn’t afraid to use it.

Corrina zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn

Juan Carlos and Corrinna

According to zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, Diana’s death was carried out as part of a joint operation by British and US intelligence agencies on behalf of the globalist elite. According to court documents from the hearing in London this week:

“It is further alleged that (Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn) received a follow-up telephone call in Switzerland from an unknown person speaking Spanish who informed her that ‘there are many tunnels between Monaco and Nice’ – i.e, an allusion to the manner in which Princess Diana was killed – as a result of a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, which the book left by the intruders had identified as being at the hands of intelligence services.”

These latest claims in the Court of Appeal suggest that European royalty are familiar with the real facts about Princess Diana’s murder in Paris in 1997.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn’s claims closely mirror those made in the investigative documentary Unlawful Killing which has since been banned across the world.

Unlawful Killing argues that the British and French authorities covered up uncomfortable facts about the crash, accuses Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret of being “gangsters in tiaras”, and alleges that Prince Philip was a psychopath, in the mold of British serial killer Fred West, who orchestrated the murder of Diana and her lover, Dodi al Fayed.

Lawyers advised the film’s producers that Unlawful Killing would need 87 cuts before the film could be certified for release in the United Kingdom. It was NEVER shown there. It was also never shown in the United States after it proved impossible to gain insurance against possible litigation.

This is dangerous material and the elite are desperate to continue covering up its findings.

Director Keith Allen screened Unlawful Killing to invited journalists in Cannes during May 2011. He told a press conference: “I didn’t want to make a sensationalist film, I don’t believe it is a sensationalist film. I think it is a very forensic analysis of a process, a British legal process, and I think it reveals things that, I’m sorry, don’t add up.”

More than ten years later and nothing has changed. Things don’t add up.

However, as George Washington said, truth will always prevail where there is pains taken to bring it to light.

Those who are brave enough to stand up to the powers that be and expose their lies must be celebrated and protected because we know the mainstream media will attempt to destroy their credibility and silence them on behalf of the elite.

The secrets and lies of the globalist elite must be bought to light for the sake of humanity.

Watch: