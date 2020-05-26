Spain Lowers Coronavirus Death Toll By Nearly 2,000

On Monday the Spanish Health Ministry revised the official coronavirus death toll in Spain.

The total number of victims since the start of the pandemic stood at 28,752 on Sunday but after the roll out of a new counting system the number dropped nearly 2,000 on Monday to 26,834.

RT reports: The current sharp drop in the coronavirus death numbers comes after the government was able to identify cases that had been counted twice, as well as to exclude altogether deaths that had been wrongly attributed to the virus.

Spain’s health ministry warned that “the discrepancies that may appear with respect to the data on total cases previously reported are the result of their validation by the autonomous communities and the transition to the new surveillance strategy.” It added that the figures are likely to fluctuate in the next few days as well.

However, even with the revised tally, Spain remains one of the worst affected by the pandemic. The total number of Covid-19 deaths now stands at 26,834 – 1,918 less than the total yesterday. The number of confirmed cases dropped by several hundreds as well, and currently stands at the 235,400 mark.