Spain Admits Spraying Chemtrails on Citizens To Fight Covid-19

Fact checked
June 4, 2022 Baxter Dmitry News, World 0
UN considers spraying 'chemtrails' above Earth to help reduce temperature
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The Spanish government ordered the military to quietly spray lethal chemtrails on its citizens under the cover of the “state of emergency for the management of the health crisis situation caused by Covid-19.”

The chemtrail program, which involves the spraying of biocides on the population, was authorized by Royal Decree, was quietly acknowledged by the government on April 16 2020, just one month after the World Health Organization announced that Covid-19 was a pandemic.

Order SND/351/2020 published by the Spanish government in the Official State Gazette read as follows:

Latest Videos

DuckDuckGo has been caught colluding with Bill Gates to track users online while misleadingly promoting itself as an advocate of privacy and free speech. According to a security researcher, DuckDuckGo (DDG) secretly whitelists Microsoft’s trackers as part of a deal with the Big Tech giant. DDG has made a name for itself as a privacy-first pro-free speech company. However, earlier this year its CEO Gabriel Weinberg announced that the search engine will begin purging all independent media outlets from the platform, replacing them with “trusted” mainstream media outlets instead. This unsettled many users who had trusted DDG to behave more ethically than the likes of Google. Security researcher Zach Edwards first made the discovery and tweeted about it: "The new DuckDuckGo browsers don't block Microsoft data flows, for LinkedIn or Bing." DDG CEO Gabriel Weinberg immediately responded to the criticism by attempting to downplay the scandal. He tweeted: "For non-search tracker blocking (eg in our browser), we block most third-party trackers. Unfortunately our Microsoft search syndication agreement prevents us from doing more to Microsoft-owned properties ... our syndication agreement also has a confidentially provision that prevents disclosing details." This is why so-called privacy and free-speech products that are beholden to giant corporations can NEVER deliver real privacy or freedom of speech; the business model just doesn't work.
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLms0T19kUW51U01V

Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online

23 hours ago

The Clinton body count has increased following the suspicious death of a second Clinton associate who vowed to expose details about an elite pedophile ring involving Epstein and the Clintons. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had been seen just months before visiting Clinton adviser and longtime Epstein Pal Mark Middleton, whose body was discovered earlier this month hanging from a tree with the same electrical cord wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest. A business associate who knew Middleton told reporters that it’s not a coincidence that Haynes had visited Clinton’s now-dead pal’s office to discuss an urgent matter. “I saw her in Mark’s office!” the business associate told RadarOnline.com. “I was leaving and he (Middleton) was telling me that he had a very important meeting – and that’s the woman who came in!” Haynes, a mother of two from the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, vanished on Jan. 12. After a massive search, her corpse was discovered four days later by a family friend – submerged in 10 feet of water! “Mrs. Haynes had a bag strapped to her leg with a green extension cord,” states the police report. “Inside the bag was a large concrete block.” Middleton’s death is equally baffling. Clinton’s former presidential campaign finance director was found hanging from a tree with an extension cord around his neck. “Everyone that I know here, that has worked with Mark, knows it is physically impossible for Mark to have killed himself,” Middleton’s business associate told Radar Online. Middleton and Haynes are part of a growing list of dead bodies linked to Clinton and Epstein, who was found hanging inside his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting child sex trafficking charges. Epstein's prosecution threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring implicating the Clintons and other VIP's.
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlI0dUJsZWJidHk4

Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead

June 2, 2022 3:59 pm

The president of one of Europe's biggest pharmaceutical giants has been charged by police with being falsely vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr. Sousa-Faro, president of PharmaMar, was caught in a scandal where celebrities and powerful politicians were added the National Immunization Registry in exchange for large sums of money. Police allege that Sousa-Faro arranged to be injected with a saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccination and paid thousands of dollars to have his name added to Spain’s immunization register, as confirmed by police sources and reported by El Periodico de Espana. Dr. Sousa-Faro is among more than 2,200 celebrities and European elites on the list drawn up by National Police of those falsely vaccinated against Covid. According to El Mundo, Spanish police carried out the investigation called Operation Jenner which uncovered the vast network of celebrities and elites who have paid money to have their names fraudulently entered on the National Immunization Register. How many of our world leaders who claim to have received the jabs are actually unvaccinated? We'll keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjJBM3lrVnZrcC1n

Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status

May 30, 2022 12:19 pm

Far-left New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Big Tech companies to censor Americans and has urged the Biden administration to repeal the Second Amendment. During an address to Harvard University graduates, Arden took advantage of the Uvalde mass shooting and called for the government to ban guns and impose online censorship. According to Ardern, the solution to tackling violence online and in the real world is to censor Americans and take away their guns. Arden called on social media platforms to develop “responsible algorithms” to “make choices and decisions for us” about what information we see online. Arden said: “The time has come for social media companies to recognize their power and to act on it...”
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm10WXU5c0pncVkw

New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”

May 29, 2022 7:39 pm

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has opened up about his experiences in the record industry, telling Howard Stern that he has “witnessed a shapeshifting humanoid” in the flesh. According to Corgan, the “record industry-Illuminati” is controlled by non-human reptilians. Responding to a Howard Stern joke about reptilians, Corgan became serious and revealed that he had experienced paranormal experiences that confirm the existence of such beings. Sounding surprised, Howard Stern asked Corgan to open up about his experience. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman later explained that he was being vague on air out of fear for his career and the wellbeing of his loved ones. “Demons exist. They are real. They are reptilian. That’s why the Bible says Eve was seduced by a snake. Substitute reptile for snake,” Corgan said, before elaborating about his experience with the record industry-Illuminati. Describing the record industry executive who shapeshifted in front of him during a meeting, Corgan said that he “can’t remember the exact words” the reptilian said to him, “but it was something along the lines of: All humans will suffer in unending agony.” Corgan later explained that the encounter had a physical effect on him, leaving him in pain for days. “Everything in me shook, my neck and head were rattled and my bones, muscles and organs, including my brain, were literally sore for days,” Corgan said. “In every civilization on Earth, all throughout the ancient world the snake men are mentioned. Although I can understand why someone wouldn’t believe what I’m saying. It’s hard to talk about. I didn’t believe either until I was standing face to face with one of them.”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVoLUhZRWtfTjg4

Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry

May 28, 2022 9:09 pm

The ex-cop who was killed by the Buffalo shooter on Saturday had recently spoken about a “newly discovered energy source” and patented a system that enables vehicles to run on water instead of gasoline. Aaron Salter Jr. was identified by his son as the supermarket security guard and former three-decade Buffalo cop who tried to stop the teenage suspect. But it’s Salter Jr.’s work away from the world of law enforcement that is attracting interest in the wake of his tragic death. His latest passion was building environmentally sustainable vehicles. Salter Jr. is not the first person to suffer an untimely death after announcing the discovery of a system that runs engines on water. Stanley Meyer came up with a similar water powered motor before suddenly dying while dining at a Denny’s with two Belgian investors. Meyer started choking during the meal, ran outside and claimed he had been poisoned just before he died.
Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkhZT283TUFFR3Fj

Ex-Cop Killed By Buffalo Shooter Had Just Invented 'Water Powered Car'

May 25, 2022 12:27 pm

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has called for the complete abolishment of free speech across the globe as part of its agenda to usher in a ‘New World Order.’ “We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere and everything feels binary when it doesn’t need to be,” Australia’s “eSafety Commissioner” Julie Inman Grant told attendees at Davos on Monday. “So, I think we’re going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online, from freedom of speech to the freedom to be free from online violence.”
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmN3OTd3dEQ5OWxn

World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally

May 24, 2022 7:28 pm

The Pentagon has confirmed that UFO’s are not only real, but we are likely to see a dramatic increase in alien activity over the next few years. The stunning admission was made during the first congressional hearing on UFO’s for over fifty years. According to official government officials, the UFO’s they have observed have “no discernible means of propulsion”. These include 11 near misses with US aircraft, including an eerie video filmed by a pilot in the cockpit of a navy fighter jet. “There are a small handful of events in which there are flight characteristics or signature management that we can’t explain with the data we have available,” said Scott Bray, the deputy director of naval intelligence. “Those are obviously the ones that are of most interest to us.” Why did the establishment and the legacy media do a 180 from treating the UFOs with contempt and ridicule to treating it with the utmost seriousness? Let us know in the comments below..
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmlqdl91eDNCSnE0

Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission

May 21, 2022 9:41 am

A Witness called by Democrats to a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday claimed that men are capable of getting pregnant and having abortions, just like women. Aimee Arrambide, executive director of pro-abortion group AVOW was questioned by Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, who asked her how she would define a woman. “I believe that everyone can identify for themselves,” Arrambide responded. Bishop then asked her whether she believes men can become pregnant and have abortions. “Yes,” Arrambide answered. These people are literally insane. #DanBishop #Woke
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmRyTUdpV29pVFI4

Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too

May 20, 2022 4:44 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Order SND/351/2020, of April 16th, which authorizes the Armed Forces and Units and Military Emergency Units to use biocide chemicals authorized by the Ministry of Health for disinfection in order to deal with the Covid 19 Health Crisis.

Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14th, hereby declares a state of emergency for the management of the health crisis situation caused by COVID-19, which includes a series of measures aimed at protecting the welfare, health and safety of citizens and the containment of the progression of the disease and strengthen the public health system.

Health Minister Salvador Illa Roca was also granted extra powers to “dictate” orders to the military during the “health emergency.”

Specifically, in accordance with the provisions of article 4.3 of Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14th, the Minister of Health is empowered to dictate the orders, resolutions, provisions and interpretive instructions that, within their scope of action as a delegated authority, are necessary to guarantee the provision of all services, ordinary or extraordinary, in order to protect of people, goods and places, through the adoption of any of the measures provided for in article eleven of Organic Law 4/1981, of June 1, of the states of alarm, exception and site.

For the effective fulfillment of these measures, the competent authorities’ delegates may require the action of the Armed Forces, in accordance with the provided for in article 15.3 of Organic Law 5/2005, of November 17, of the National defense.

The Ministry of Health acknowledged it had been evaluating the virucidal capacity of the chemical disinfectants.

The Ministry of Health has been publishing and updating the list of biocides to be used against the new coronavirus, authorized and registered in Spain according to the UNE-EN 14476 standard, which evaluates the virucidal capacity of antiseptics and chemical disinfectants. In particular, due to their special effectiveness, some biocides are established in main group 1 of article 1.1 of Royal Decree 830/2010, of June 25, which establishes the regulations governing training for carry out treatments with biocides.

The Spanish government order explicitly calls for the use of “aerial media” and “aerial disinfection techniques” in order to reach “all surfaces” quickly via techniques of nebulization, thermo nebulization and micro nebulization.

Among the most effective disinfection techniques are the use of aerial media, then through them, with techniques of nebulization, thermo nebulization and micro nebulization, all surfaces are reached quickly, avoiding depending on manual application, which is slower, and sometimes does not reach all surfaces because there are obstacles that prevent reaching them.

The CBRN defense units of the Armed Forces and the Military Unit of Emergencies (UME) have personal means, materials, procedures and the sufficient training to carry out aerial disinfection, since they are operations that they execute regularly, with the exception that instead of using biocidal products do it with other decontaminating chemicals. It is therefore that, in view of the foregoing and the effect of improving and streamlining the operations of disinfection of all types of facilities that the Armed Forces personnel come to carrying out, it is considered appropriate to authorize, exceptionally and for the duration of the state of alarm, the CBRN Defense Units of the Armed Forces and the UME, the use of disinfectants and biocides from main group 1 described in article 1.1 of Royal Decree 830/2010, of June 25, which establishes the regulations.

It’s not the first time the Spanish government has been embroiled in a chemtrail scandal.

In 2015, four State Meteorological Agency whistleblowers announced via the European Parliament that planes were regularly spraying throughout Spain:

“On May 19, 2015, MEP Ramon Tremosa i Balcells (ALDE) announced in the European Parliament that four workers from the State Meteorological Agency had confessed that Spain is being sprayed entirely from planes that spread lead dioxide through the atmosphere, silver iodide and diatomite. The objective, according to the same MEP, would be to ward off the rains and allow temperatures to rise, which creates a summery climatic environment for tourism and, at the same time, helps corporations in the agricultural sector. This, in turn, is producing cold drops of great intensity.”

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)