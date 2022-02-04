South Dakota Gov. Noem BANS Transgender Athletes From Women’s Sports – Liberals Outraged

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signed legislation Thursday that made the state the first in the union this year to ban transgender athletes from girl’s and women’s sports and athletic events— and liberals across the nation are melting down about the “travesty“, with progressive liberal campaign groups even vowing to see Gov. Noem in court.

Gov. Noem announced Senate Bill 46, known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports bill at a ceremony in the Capitol, telling reporters: “We will ensure that we have fairness and a level playing field for female athletes here in the state of South Dakota, at the K-12 level and at the university level.”

“We have ensured that fairness in girls’ sports will be protected at both the K-12 and collegiate level,” Noem said, adding:

“I am grateful for everyone who worked together to get this bill across the finish line. With this legislation, we will guarantee that our daughters and granddaughters have the same athletic opportunities as previous generations.“

The bill is set to take effect July 1 but faces potential legal challenges from liberal campaign groups. Federal judges have halted enforcement of such laws in Idaho and West Virginia, while Biden’s Justice Department has challenged bans in other states as violations of federal law.

The bill proposed by Noem, who recently told Fox News Sunday it was the “strongest bill in the nation” that bans men from competing in girls’ sports.

“This is about fairness,” she said. “This is about making sure that our girls have a chance to be successful and to compete, to win scholarships, potentially go on to play professional sports beyond that. We want them to have the opportunity to do that.”

This bill comes after Noem controversially blocked a similar bill, House Bill 1217, last year, saying the “style and form” was unworkable, and she told Breitbart News at the time she was worried about giving the government too much power.

“I take my guidance from the Constitution,” she told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

“I swore an oath to that. It’s very important to me that I adhere to that oath. The government that you make too big and too powerful and give leaders that kind of authority that the Constitution doesn’t give them will be powerful enough to take away your freedom too.”