South Africa Considers BANNING COVID-19 Vaccines Due to Millions of Deaths

South Africa is considering banning COVID-19 vaccines due to the unprecedented number of deaths and adverse side effects caused by the mRNA shots.

Large numbers of medical experts across the country are calling on the government to urgently investigate the link between Covid jabs and sudden death among the population.

eNews Channel Africa last week interviewed Transformative Health Justice advocates Shabnam Mohamed and Sabelo Sibanda, who said their group is trying to protect children from receiving a vaccine which could potentially harm them.

Infowars.com reports: Discussing concerns over the vaccines, Sibanda explained:

There is a high rise of patients who are reporting to doctors manifesting various symptoms some of which are unexplainable in as far as what the doctors are saying. And the common denominator is that this is happening in people who have taken the jab. By taking the jab I mean those who have taken the so-called Covid-19 vaccine. They are the people who have certainly started to manifest these medical conditions which are a cause for concern. And so now we’re saying that because of this rise that the doctors are reporting it is necessary not to expose any other people to the possibility of suffering the same conditions if this was being across the board – where across the board means to those who have taken the jab and those who have not taken the jab – then we would not be taking this kind of approach. The reason why we’re taking this approach is because these conditions are peculiar to people who have taken the jab and to no one else, and more and more people are going to doctors with these conditions.

The group is attempting to get their case against the jabs heard by the Department of Health in South Africa, who they hope will stop the mass vaccination campaign while an investigation can be conducted.

The South African group’s challenge to the vaccine scheme was promoted by British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, who has been urging the UK halt the jabs based on his own research into serious adverse events.