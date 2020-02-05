SOTU 2020: Trump Vows To ‘ALWAYS’ protect 2nd Amendment Rights of Americans

During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Trump made it clear that he will always vigorously defend the rights protected by the Second Amendment.

POTUS noted that Second Amendment rights are “under siege all across our country,” but he vowed to protect them while in office.

“So long as I am president, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” Trump said.

Breitbart.com reports: Trump’s determination to protect gun rights has been particularly evident in his response to Virginia Democrats’ war on guns. On January 20, 2020, Breitbart News reported Trump’s promise to “never” leave the Second Amendment “unprotected.”

He tweeted:

I will NEVER allow our great Second Amendment to go unprotected, not even a little bit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

On January 17, Breitbart News reported Trump pointing to Virginia as a lesson in what Democrats will do if given power nationally. He noted, “Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats; they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020.”