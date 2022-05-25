Soros Warns: Civilization May Not Survive Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, billionaire globlaist George Soros said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “shaken Europe to its core” and could lead to the next world war.
He claimed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have marked the “beginning of the Third World War” and delayed the WEF’s Great Reset agenda.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“Other issues that concern all of humanity, fighting pandemics and climate change, avoiding nuclear war, maintaining global institutions, have had to take a back seat to that struggle” Soros said, adding that “that’s why I say our civilization may not survive.”
Latest Videos
World Economic Forum to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech Globally
Pentagon: ‘UFO’s Are Real, You Will See More of Them’ – Stunning Admission
Democrats Say Men Can Now Get Abortions Too
Rothschild Slams Elon Musk For Saying He Won’t Vote Democrat Anymore
Freudian Slip! George W. Bush Slams the ‘Unjustified Invasion of Iraq’
Pedophile ‘Code Words’ Found in Hunter Biden’s Leaked Emails
Buffalo Killer’s Goal Was To ‘Remove Gun Rights’ in US
Bill Gates Orders Adults Over 50 To Get ‘Ongoing’ Covid Boosters ‘Every 6 Months’
Hunter Biden Emails Reveal He Fathered Child With ANOTHER Prostitute, Left Her Addicted to Narcotics
He concluded: “Therefore, we must mobilize all our resources to bring the war to an early end. The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible. That’s the bottom line”.