Soros Warns: Civilization May Not Survive Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, billionaire globlaist George Soros said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “shaken Europe to its core” and could lead to the next world war.

He claimed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have marked the “beginning of the Third World War” and delayed the WEF’s Great Reset agenda.

“Other issues that concern all of humanity, fighting pandemics and climate change, avoiding nuclear war, maintaining global institutions, have had to take a back seat to that struggle” Soros said, adding that “that’s why I say our civilization may not survive.”

He concluded: “Therefore, we must mobilize all our resources to bring the war to an early end. The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible. That’s the bottom line”.