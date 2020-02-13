Soros To Spend $1 Billion On His ‘Most Important and Enduring Project’: An Anti-American University

Notorious globalist billionaire George Soros recently announced a scheme to sink $1 billion into a new global university to fight nationalism and climate change, and has described it as his “most important and enduring project.“

Why is this such a bad thing?

If successful, Soros’ project could mean the collapse of borders, the implementation of world government, the end of America as we know it.

Soros is a living, breathing malignancy who has devoted the past several decades of his life to advancing evil in the world.

If America is indeed “one nation under God,” as the Pledge of Allegiance states, then believing in and supporting this country is American nationalism.

That is a bridge too far for the globalist Soros, a foreign-born naturalized American, who views himself as a citizen of the world. According to Soros, American nationalism must be urgently destroyed.

Frontpage report: Soros said in 2018 that nationalism was “the dominant ideology in the world,” but to him, all nationalism, including American nationalism, is bad. People like Soros regard nationalism as tribalism, jingoism, superpatriotism, or a combination of the three.

Because he is an Esperanto-speaking, United Nations-loving internationalist, Soros hurls the word “nationalism” as an epithet.

Not surprisingly, he rejects the idea of American sovereignty and wishes to eradicate it, which helps to explain his underwriting of radical open-borders groups.

As Cheryl Chumley argues in the Washington Times, Soros is spending a billion dollars on OSUN “to train the next generation in the evils of sovereignty — to teach the emerging youth how to become good obedient citizens of the world.

“Soros calls it his ‘most important and enduring project’ ever. No wonder. It truly could be. If successful, it could mean the collapse of borders, the implementation of world government, the end of America as we know it.

“If children are the hope of the future, America’s children must be educated on the greatness of America — before it becomes too late and America, as a sovereign nation, hasn’t any future at all.”

Soros is an old hand at promoting his agenda.

Soros’s philanthropy states he has donated more than $32 billion over the past 30 years “to education and social justice causes,” or in plain English, brainwashing and leftism.

He has used his vast fortune to topple governments in Serbia, Georgia, Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan. He “broke” the British pound, was accused of wreaking havoc on the Malaysian ringgit, and was called an “economic war criminal” in Thailand. A French court convicted him of insider trading.

Soros, who has bankrolled the violent Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street movements as well as the related prison-reform movement, has called America “the main obstacle to a stable and just world order” and hailed Communist China for having “a better-functioning government than the United States.” He says European-style socialism “is exactly what we need” and funds open-borders groups in order to corrode the nation’s culture and change its electorate.

Soros makes no secret of his contempt for President Donald Trump. Under Trump Muslims are attacked and abused, Soros has claimed. On the campaign trail, Trump was “doing the work of ISIS,” he claimed. Ideas like banning entry to the U.S. by Muslims –something Trump hasn’t done— might “convince the Muslim community that there is no alternative but terrorism,” Soros said.

This renewed weaponization of the education sector by the 89-year-old, Hungarian-born multi-billionaire leftist came Jan. 23 at the World Economic Forum in fabulous Davos, Switzerland, the high-profile yearly globalist gathering of holier-than-thou, hypocritical business leaders who refuse to cut down on carbon-producing jet use even under pressure from so-called flight-shaming activists.

The Open Society University Network, or OSUN, will “integrate teaching and research across higher education institutions worldwide,” while providing courses and joint degree programs and putting students and faculty from different countries together by way of in-person and online discussions, according to his philanthropic piggybank, the Open Society Foundations (OSF).

OSUN will supposedly provide an international platform for teaching and research and will be launched by a partnership of the Soros-founded Central European University (CEU) and Bard College of Annandale-on-Hudson, New York. CEU and Bard will, in turn, work with distance learning-focused Arizona State University, and other schools such as American University of Central Asia in Kyrgyzstan and BRAC University in Bangladesh.

“I consider the Open Society University Network to be the most important and enduring project of my life, and I should like to see it implemented while I am still around,” Soros said.

The preeminent funder of the Left in the U.S. who gives so much money to Democrats that “Saturday Night Live” once mockingly referred to him as the “owner” of the Democratic Party (this was long before spendthrift Michael Bloomberg’s vanity candidacy for president emerged), suffers from end-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome.

In Davos, Soros, who previously marveled he was “some kind of god,” described his nemesis, President Donald Trump, as “a con man and the ultimate narcissist who wants the world to revolve around him.” He also attacked the president’s supporters in the United States, accusing them of buying into Trump’s “alternative reality,” which “has turned his narcissism into a malignant disease.”

But what Soros really wants is political indoctrination. Just look at who runs his massive philanthropy that will be cutting the checks.

OSF is helmed by elite community organizer and social justice warrior Patrick Gaspard, who was then-President Barack Obama’s White House political director, and later, U.S. ambassador to South Africa. In 2018 he bashed the U.S. on Twitter, claiming the racist, kleptocratic hellhole at the bottom of the African continent that is speeding down the road to genocide, “has a more inclusive Constitution than even my country,” and added that being posted there by Obama was “an honor of a lifetime.”

Before that, Gaspard was an executive vice president at Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1199 in New York, and had close ties to the now-defunct Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) and two related minor political parties, the Working Families Party and the New Party. A close friend of New York’s Bolshevik mayor, Bill de Blasio, Gaspard brokered a political deal in 2013 that allowed the elitist who famously eats pizza with a knife and fork to move into Gracie Mansion.

Gaspard seems an ideal choice as a general to lead Soros’s charge against nationalism.