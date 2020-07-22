Soros-Owned Prosecutor Charges Couple For Defending Their Home

Prosecutor Kim Gardner has decided it isn’t her job to keep us safe from criminals but to keep criminals safe from us, according to St. Louis homeowner Mark McCloskey

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia became famous last month when they exercised their Second Amendment right to defend themselves and their property against a menacing St. Louis mob.

Gardner has charged the couple, who pointed a hand gun and an assault rifle at demonstrators last month, with the unlawful use of the weapons.

Law enforcement today reports: Kim Gardner, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, announced Monday that she was inclined to charge Patricia and Mark McCloskey for their actions last month during a protest that made it’s way into their exclusive gated community.

According to Fox News:

“Gardner, the city’s top prosecutor, said Mark and Patricia McCloskey will be charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon following the June 28 incident.”

“‘It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis,’ Gardner said in a statement. She added that she was recommending a diversion program as an alternative to jail.”

The couples attorney, Joel Schwartz said in a statement released to Fox News:

“‘I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard,’ Schwartz said. ‘This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats.’”

For those who don’t remember, Patricia and Mark McCloskey are attorneys in their 60’s who gained internet fame back in June when they were photographed and recorded by protesters who stormed their gated community and past the McCloskey’s home on their way to protest at the mayors home.

On July 2nd, 2020 the couple went on the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and told Carlson that they had been receiving threats of another attack. They asked their private security company to help as well as the police and they both refused.