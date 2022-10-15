Soros Money Pushing Big Tech To Purge Independent Media Before Midterms

Far-left billionaire George Soros is paying Big Tech giants tens of millions of dollars to purge the internet of independent media ahead of the midterm elections this November.

According to a new report from Newsbusters, Soros has paid at least $30 million to Big Tech giants to “step up their censorship” against non-mainstream outlets.

Wnd.com reports: “The Soros-funded Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights (LCCHR) spearheaded an Oct. 13 open letter signed by 11 other liberal groups pining for Big Tech to ‘[t]ake immediate steps to curb the spread of voting disinformation in the midterms and future elections and to help prevent the undermining of our democracy,'” the report explained.

The letter complained about “online disinformation” bombarding voters in an effort “to confuse, intimidate and harass” them.

The letters were sent to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai, Twitter’s Parag Agrawal and others from YouTube, TikTok, Snap and Instagram.

Recently, Zuckerberg admitted during an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan that he was lobbied by the FBI in 2020 to suppress accurate but damaging information about the Biden family, under the claim it was “disinformation.” The Facebook CEO did indeed suppress negative information about the Biden family.

As Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell pointed out, “Soros spent $30 million on groups trying to get Big Tech to censor conservatives ahead of the midterms.”

The letter even demands action against individual candidates, charging, “[T]here is very little in your 2022 policies that reflects the ongoing and new challenges facing us as the midterms approach. Many of the bad actors and election deniers have continued and stepped up their online spread of false information since 2020, and some are even on the ballots for elected office in 2022. The policies and actions by platforms must do more to specifically combat these trends in 2022 and beyond.”

Signatories to the letter are various leftwing groups, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Center for American Progress, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and others.

The letter insisted that the Big Tech companies “continually and consistently” enforce their requested censorship programs.

“Censorship before a U.S. election is not a new phenomenon,” said the Newsbusters report. “Big Media and Big Tech stole the 2020 election, throwing it to President Joe Biden. A 2020 MRC poll found that 45 percent of Biden voters weren’t fully aware of the New York Post story exposing alleged corrupt dealings involving him and his son Hunter precisely because Big Media and Big Tech whitewashed it in the name of blocking so-called ‘disinformation.'”

The report continued, “Had Americans been fully aware of the scandal, the poll found, 9.4 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for him. This shift would have flipped all six of the swing states Biden won to former President Donald Trump, giving Trump a victorious 311 electoral votes and sealing a second presidential term.”