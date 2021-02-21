Soros-Funded L.A. District Attorney Drops Death Penalty for ‘Proud’ Cop Killer

Soros-funded Los Angeles District Attorney (DA) George Gascón announced on Friday he will not seek the death penalty for the gang member who “proudly” killed a police officer and his own cousin.

Michael Christopher Mejia, 30, is currently awaiting trial on charges stemming from a Feb. 20, 2017 homicide.

One of Mejia’s victims was police officer Keith Boyer, 53, who was responding to a report of a traffic collision which Mejia was responsible for. Mejia opened fire on Boyer and another officer while trying to flee the scene of the crime. Billionaire globalist George Soros donated a whopping $1.5 million to the California Justice and Safety PAC, which backed Gascón last year. Deputy District Attorney Garrett Dameron said during a hearing at Norwalk Courthouse that he had been ordered by Gascón to remove the death penalty consideration, despite his own objection, FOX LA reported.

Foxnews.com reports: Don Clark, Boyer’s stepfather, said that the reversal was “a punch in the gut.”

“People don’t realize how hard it is on the families,” a tearful Clark told “Fox & Friends” host Jedediah Bila on Saturday.

“What Gascón’s doing — not only to our family, but to the cousin’s family — but to so many other families … that’s absolutely horrendous,” Clark added.

Clark found it difficult to hear Mejia say that he’s “proud” of what he did and that he should have “smoked” the other cop sooner.

Whittier Police Chief Aviv Bar spoke at the hearing, saying that Boyer’s death was “devastating to our department.”

Mejia also killed his own cousin, Roy Torres. Tiffany Garcia, one of Torres’ relatives, said: “I will be his voice, but this isn’t justice.”

During a taped interview with police, Mejia initially claimed to not remember the killings because he was “high on drugs,” but later admitted to all the killings and shootings, saying “all three of them had it coming,” according to reports.

“They just got a taste of an L.A. gang member, real L.A. gang member,” Mejia said. “You know what I mean?”

“And, nope, I don’t feel sorry. Because I know they would’ve dropped me, they wouldn’t feel sorry for my family,” he reportedly added.

In addition to murder counts, Mejia was charged with one count each of attempted murder of a peace officer, carjacking and possession of a firearm by a felon with two prior convictions.

Fox News reached out to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for comment, which is pending.