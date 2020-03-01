Soros-Funded HIV Charity Under Criminal Probe for Embezzlement

Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into an HIV nonprofit that receives huge sums of money from globalist billionaire George Soros as well as the U.S. government.

The criminal probe exposes one of many outrageous collaborative efforts between Uncle Sam and Soros, the Hungarian philanthropist who funds a multitude of projects worldwide aimed at spreading a radical globalist agenda.

Judicial Watch report: In this latest case, the U.S. and Soros-funded nonprofit helped another Ukrainian group embezzle international assistance, according to a Ukrainian news report that cites a member of parliament.

The elected official requested that the country’s National Police launch an investigation, which was officially announced a few days ago. The probe partially targets a controversial civil rights activist named Vitaly Shabunin who operates a scandal-plagued group—also funded by Soros—called Anticorruption Action Center (AntAC). During the 2016 U.S. presidential election Ukrainian prosecutors tried investigating the group’s activities but were ordered to stand back by the Obama administration. At the time Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office was looking into AntAC while investigating whether $4.4 million in U.S. funds to fight corruption had been improperly diverted.

Now officials in the former Soviet republic allege that a Ukrainian HIV charity that gets boatloads of money from American taxpayers as well as Soros, helped AntAC embezzle a chunk of it. Formerly known as All-Ukrainian Network of PLWH, the nonprofit is now called 100% Life and its mission is to fight for the life of people living with HIV in Ukraine’s 25 regions. Thanks to the generous contributions of donors such as American taxpayers, the group annually provides services to nearly 200,000 patients throughout Ukraine. The Ukrainian lawmaker who prompted the investigation says the scheme involved “embezzlement of international technical assistance through the All-Ukrainian Network of PLWH (now 100% Life Charity Fund).” From 2015 to 2017, PLWH-controlled structures received around $142 million, the Ukrainian official revealed in the news report.

A generous portion of it came from American taxpayers, according to government records obtained by Judicial Watch. They show that, since 2012, the U.S. has doled out more than $25 million in grants to 100% Life. Most of the money has flowed through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), though one grant for $3.5 million came from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). It is not clear whether the criminal probe will have an impact on the U.S. government’s funding. The head of 100% Life’s board of directors, HIV-infected activist Dmytro Sherembey, is also named in the recently launched investigation. Last year he published a book about AIDS that promotes the legalization of sex work and illicit drug use without punishment.