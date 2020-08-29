Soros Funded District Attorney: Officers Should Decide If Looters ‘Needed’ Stolen Items Before Charging Them

Law enforcement officers must to consider if looters “needed” the stolen merchandise before charging them, according to new guidance issued by Diana Becton, the first-term Costa County District Attorney supported by the far-left Democrat billionaire George Soros..

In contrast, when a couple painted over the Marxist Black Lives Matter message on the road in front of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, the office of the District Attorney in Contra Costa County, Diana Becton, charged them with a “hate crime.”

Here’s the statement from the Contra County DA office, charging the couple with a “hate crime.”

100PercentFedUp reports: But when looters are caught stealing merchandise during Black Lives Matter riots in the same county, Costa County’s District Attorney Diana Becton takes a much different approach to “justice.” Instead of charging them with a felony, Becton is asking for officers to consider if the looters “needed” the stolen merchandise before charging them.

Here is just one example of “needy” looters stealing from local businesses in Costa County’s Walnut Creek shopping district:

Diana Becton a first-term District Attorney, is one of a number of radical district attorneys supported by the far-left Democrat billionaire George Soros.

According to RedState, as soon as Becton took over as district attorney, she implemented major changes in the way the office was run and in the way crimes were charged and how aggressively cases were prosecuted. One recent change has to do with charging people for “looting,” which is basically stealing during a state of emergency (i.e., protests or riots).

Becton is BFFs with St. Louis’ Kim Gardner and Chicago’s Kim Foxx, who have been in the news for their terrible policies. This week she co-authored a Politico op-ed with Gardner, Foxx, and two other Soros-funded DA’s explaining their philosophy and 11-point plan for further ruining America’s cities.

In California, a looting charge essentially increases the severity of a burglary or theft charge if it occurred during a State of Emergency.

According to Shouse California Law Group:

Under Penal Code 463 PC, California law defines “looting” as taking advantage of a state of emergency to commit burglary, grand theft or petty theft. Looting charges can be filed as a misdemeanor or a felony and is punishable by up to 3 years in jail.

Even without any State of Emergency declared after the Black Lives Matter riots started in various California counties, the entire state has been under that declaration since March 4, 2020, when Gov. Newsom instituted a State of Emergency over coronavirus.

Becton’s charging guidelines for looting read:

Theft Offenses Committed During State of Emergency (PC 463)

In order to promote consistent and equitable filing practices the follow[ing] analysis is to be applied when giving consideration to filing of PC 463 (Looting):

1. Was this theft offense substantially motivated by the state of emergency, or simply a theft offense which occurred contemporaneous to the declared state of emergency?

a. Factors to consider in making this determination:

i. Was the target business open or closed to the public during the state of emergency?

ii. What was the manner and means by which the suspect gained entry to the business?

iii. What was the nature/quantity/value of the goods targeted?

iv. Was the theft committed for financial gain or personal need?

v. Is there an articulable reason why another statute wouldn’t adequately address the particular incident?

So, let’s get this straight. Deputy District Attorneys and/or the county’s law enforcement officers are supposed to go through a flow chart, including a psychological and financial analysis, to determine if looting charges should be filed?

How do Democrats sleep at night, knowing that evil people like George Soros, who are part of their team, are actively pursuing the destruction of our country?