Soros-Funded D.A. Declares Radical Changes: Eliminating Bail, Declining Prosecutions

The new George Soros-funded District Attorney for Los Angeles, George Gascón, unveiled radical new changes on Monday, including eliminating cash bail, and banning prosecutors from seeking the death penalty regardless of how heinous the crime.

His first moves after being sworn into office have been criticized by police officers who say his policies will be catastrophic for law and order.

Soros donated a whopping $1.5 million to the California Justice and Safety PAC, which backed Gascón.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

“The dramatic reversals of deeply ingrained, traditional law enforcement strategies in the nation’s largest district attorney’s office, also will include a review of thousands of old cases to determine whether lighter sentences or prisoner releases should be sought, Gascón said in a speech during his swearing-in ceremony.”

“The reforms announced Monday added to a list of moves Gascón vowed to make during a contentious election against the incumbent district attorney, Jackie Lacey, including a promise to bar his prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in new cases and to end the practice of trying juveniles as adults.”

“He followed through on both issues Monday, announcing them among the slew of new policies he is implementing.”

Gascón issued new directives to prosecutors, informing them that the following misdemeanors would NOT be proseucted.

The exemptions include:

Trespassing

Disturbing The Peace

Driving Without A Valid License

Loitering To Commit Prostitution

Resisting Arrest

The directive declare:

“The purpose of the Diversion Policy Directive is to utilize remediation to protect public safety, promote individual rehabilitation, and encourage prosecutorial discretion.”

“I recognize for many this is a new path … whether you are a protester, a police officer or a prosecutor, I ask you to walk with me. I ask you to join me on this journey,” Gascon said.

Lawenforcementtoday.com reports: By January 1st, Gascon hopes that infrastructure will be in place that will enable the end to all cash bail. Instead of allowing someone to bond out for what they determine are serious offenders, they will seek detention when they believe it is necessary.

That means two things:

One – someone who is arrested for beating someone up could be allowed to walk free regardless of anything else as soon as the paperwork is completed. This means, in theory, that same suspect could walk out of the jail and commit the same crime on the same day.

Ask New York how that is working out.

Two, one of the things cash bail enables is to keep those in jail that need to be there…but, also affords them an opportunity to be released upon certain conditions which is designed to keep them ‘honest’ until their next court date.

Say, for example, you are arrested for any crime, and you are given a $100,000 bond by a judge.

That means that you have to find a bondsman that is willing to take the risk for you not to escape or commit further crimes while you are out.

It also means that you have to put a minimum of 10% cash down on the bond or turn over something worth $100,000.

If the person who is bonded walks away, commits another crime, or runs, the money they put toward the bail and whatever they put up as collateral is forfeit to the bondsman.

Now, bonds do not always work and often times people out on bond continue to commit crimes or try to flee. However, it works enough to keep the people that may be salvageable on the straight and narrow until their court case is heard.

Gascon, who is barring the use of the death penalty for anyone convicted of a heinous crime, also wishes to prevent juvenile offenders from being charged as adults. Never mind that violent crime is out of control in the city already, and some of those offenders are juveniles.

Some of the 1,200 prosecutors that Los Angeles have voiced concerns over his moves as he had not consulted with any staff prior to announcing them. They are rightly concerned of the negative impact these changes will make when it comes to law and order in the area.