Soros-Funded Attorney Kim Foxx ‘Beat Sh*t Out of Husband’ – Police Report

Soros-funded Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx regularly verbally and physically assaults her husband, Kelley Foxx, according to a police report.

Fox News has requested body cam footage of a police officer dispatched to their home after Foxx became physically aggressive towards her husband on June 4 at 10 pm.

“Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” the police report states.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kelley Foxx reportedly dialed 911 after his wife blocked him from leaving a bathroom, grabbed his collar and “threw his video game controller on the ground.”

Mr. Foxx also told the police officer that his wife slapped him across the left cheek.

Yikes.

NEW: police responded to Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx’s home last weekend. Foxx’s husband told police she became physical and slapped him in face pic.twitter.com/KJT1adBiBM — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 10, 2022

Fox News reported: