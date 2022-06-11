Soros-Funded Attorney Kim Foxx ‘Beat Sh*t Out of Husband’ – Police Report

Soros-funded Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx regularly verbally and physically assaults her husband, Kelley Foxx, according to a police report.
Fox News has requested body cam footage of a police officer dispatched to their home after Foxx became physically aggressive towards her husband on June 4 at 10 pm.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
“Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did,” the police report states.
Latest Videos
Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kelley Foxx reportedly dialed 911 after his wife blocked him from leaving a bathroom, grabbed his collar and “threw his video game controller on the ground.”
Mr. Foxx also told the police officer that his wife slapped him across the left cheek.
Yikes.
Fox News reported:
The Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx allegedly slapped her husband during a domestic dispute, according to her spouse.
A police officer from the Flossmoor Police Department in Illinois was dispatched to a home on June 4 at around 10:00 p.m. in response to a domestic dispute between Kim Foxx and her husband, Kelley Foxx. Kelley Foxx dialed 911 to report a domestic dispute with his wife, according to the police report, which states that the officer was told that the dispute was physical but there were no injuries “yet.”
Paraphrasing what Kelley Foxx said, police wrote in the report “[Kelley Foxx] explained that Kimberly blocked him from leaving a bathroom.”
“He tried to turn on the TV and Kimberly snatched the controller out of his hand and threw the controller,” the report states, paraphrasing what Kelley Foxx said.
Kelley Foxx then alleged that Kim Foxx slapped him across the left cheek. The officer wrote that he did not “observe any indicators to support his claim of being struck. There was no redness or swelling visible on his face.”
When told by the officer that he didn’t see any marks on his face, he responded that he wants to be left alone.
“She can’t come in my personal space and put her hands on me,” Kelley said, according to the report.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Obama: We Have to Kill Independent Media before 2024 - June 11, 2022
- Soros-Funded Attorney Kim Foxx ‘Beat Sh*t Out of Husband’ – Police Report - June 11, 2022
- George Soros Vows to Shut Down Fox News Forever - June 11, 2022