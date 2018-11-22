Soros Dumped Facebook Stock Right Before Crash

Billionaire George Soros dumped his Facebook stock just moments before the tech giant’s stock plummeted and before the recent NY Times smear campaign was published, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

The filings reveal that Soros also dumped some of his Goldman Sachs and Netflix shares in the third quarter, saving him at least 17.7 million dollars.

Conveniently for Soros, all three have crashed drastically since September:

Facebook lost 20%

Netflix lost 29%

And Goldman Sachs lost 15%

Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s outgoing head of communications and policy, admitted that the tech giant hired a Republican research firm who discovered that George Soros had also funded an anti-Facebook grassroots organization, according to The Guardian. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had originally denied any knowledge of his company’s ties to the research firm Definers Public Affairs.

Facebook’s relationship with Soros has always been a mysterious one.

In November 2017, Soros sold off 300,000 shares in Facebook, then repurchased them in 2018.

According to his op-ed in the Guardian earlier this year, Soros criticizing Facebook for engaging in a variety of “nefarious” activities and for “interfering with the functioning of democracy and the integrity of elections.”

Soros also said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Facebook and Google had grown to become “obstacles to innovation” and are a “menace” to society whose “days are numbered”.