Soros: Climate Change Is The ‘Biggest Problem’ Facing The World

The “biggest problem” facing the world right now is not World War 3, but climate change, according to George Soros.

The Billionaire globalist said that Russia’s defeat in Ukraine was “inevitable” and the world must prepare to move on to its main problem, which Soros believes is global warming and the melting of the Arctic glaciers.

Breitbart reports: Taking to the pages of the Irish Examiner, the convicted insider trader penned an article titled ‘Russian defeat is inevitable, and will allow world to focus on our real problem — Climate change’.

The financier seemed put out that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was distracting world leaders from these weighty matters — although he did at least refrain from bemoaning the climate impact of war and efforts to ramp up military production — but expressed confidence that the conflict would not preoccupy them for long, with Russia’s defeat being “inevitable”.

“I am aware, of course, that a number of reputable publications have published articles that paint a much more dismal picture of the war’s progress. How can they be reconciled with the upbeat view that I hold? Only by postulating a successful disinformation campaign,” Soros suggested — the possibility that he might be wrong apparently not even entering the equation.

“The defeat of Russian imperialism will have far-reaching consequences for the rest of the world. It will bring huge relief to open societies and create tremendous problems for closed ones. Most importantly, it will allow the world to concentrate on its biggest problem, climate change,” he concluded, in words that might be considered tone-deaf by those in Ukraine who believe that rebuilding their country and supporting veterans, war invalids, war widows, and orphans might be more immediately pressing concerns once the fighting is over.

Much of Soros’s article seemed concerned with burnishing his own credentials as a geopolitical soothsayer, emphasising that “most of the important predictions I made [at the Munich Security Conference] a month ago about the war — including that a powerful Ukrainian spring offensive will decisively turn the tide — are likely to come true,” for example.