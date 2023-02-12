Soros and Obama Funded Ukraine BioLab That Poses Biowarfare Risk

A Ukraine biolab has revealed that it received much of its funding directly from George Soros and Barack Obama, according to newly leaked documents.

The Mechnikov Anti-Plague Research Institute in Odessa, Ukraine is located at a former Soviet biological weapons plant. The Institute now operated under the banner of the Ukraine Ministry of Health. Then-senator Barack Obama announced a deal in 2005 to fund the Institute, according to records. The Institute handles dangerous and deadly microbes and also works on developing vaccines, and experts have warned that it could be used to supply bioterrorism in the region.

Nationalfile.com reports: The “Ukrainian I.I. Mechnikov Anti-Plague Research Institute in Odessa, Ukraine (MINISTRY OF HEALTH)” reported “SOROS Foundation” funding, with “SOROS” in capital letters. The document is marked as having been produced by the Institute, with Institute staff listed as contacts. THE DOCUMENT IS PRESERVED HERE (CLICK TO SEE THE DOCUMENT).

Progressive billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations is officially known as the “Soros Foundation” in some parts of the world including at the foundation’s offices in Almaty in Kazakhstan, Chisinau in Moldova, and Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. George Soros’ family members also have foundations that use the name Soros.

There were safety problems and problematic handling of deadly microbes at the Odessa location, and NBC News even reported on the safety concerns back in 2005 during the Bush administration. The plant has a reportedly “deadly legacy” and has sparked fear that its pathogens could be used for black-market bioterrorism. Of course, then-Illinois senator Barack Obama and a Republican senator announced an agreement to fund the Mechnikov lab during the Bush administration.

“The Institute has strong collaborative research connections with organizations from around the world, and it receives financial support from a variety of international organizations including STCU, SOROS Foundation, Civilian Research and Development Foundation, NEDA and the University of London,” the document states.

China owns a large share of farmland in Ukraine, where the United States has plunged over $100 billion in foreign aid since the breakout of war.

The United States government admitted to the existence of U.S. Department of Defense-funded biolabs in Ukraine. The Russian government has made stirring allegations regarding the contents of U.S.-funded Ukrainian labs, suggesting that the labs are home to bioweapons research that could be used against enemies of the globalist Western regime. Meanwhile, the Department of Defense has used a base in San Antonio to study human tissue and RNA material exclusively from Caucasian Russians.

U.S. State Department records show that in 2005 the U.S. Department of Defense made an agreement with Ukraine to fund biolabs to conduct research supposedly to stop the construction of bioweapons. The agreement states: “In order to assist Ukraine in preventing the proliferation of technology, pathogens, and expertise that are located at the Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene (Lviv), the Ukrainian Scientific Research Anti-Plague Institute (Odessa), the Central Sanitary Epidemiological Station (Kyiv), and other facilities in Ukraine identified by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, and that could be used in the development of biological weapons, the U.S. Department of Defense shall provide assistance to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine at no cost, subject to the availability of funds appropriated for this purpose, in accordance with the terms of this Agreement.”

On April 22, 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine acknowledged that the U.S. Department of Defense “works with the Ukrainian Government to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern in Ukrainian government facilities, while allowing for peaceful research and vaccine development.” The U.S. Embassy stated: “The U.S. Embassy would like to set the record straight regarding disinformation spreading in some circles in Ukraine that mirrors Russian disinformation regarding the strong U.S.-Ukrainian partnership to reduce biological threats. Here in Ukraine, the U.S. Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program works with the Ukrainian Government to consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern in Ukrainian government facilities, while allowing for peaceful research and vaccine development. We also work with our Ukrainian partners to ensure Ukraine can detect and report outbreaks caused by dangerous pathogens before they pose security or stability threats. Our joint efforts help to ensure that dangerous pathogens do not fall into the wrong hands. We’re proud to partner with the Ministry of Health, State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, and the Ministry of Defense to make us all safer.”

Here is a list of Archived U.S. State Department records obtained by NATIONAL FILE that show the U.S. Department of Defense funding Ukrainian labs (the article continues below after the list of links):

Biden administration Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told the U.S. Senate: “Ukraine has biological research facilities which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach.” Nuland then claimed without evidence that Russia would be responsible for any release of biological weapons stemming from the biolabs. But evidence shows that the United States government is actually funding the biolabs.