Sore Loser Democrat Impeachment Mangers Claim Trump Has Not Been Acquitted

Rep. Adam Schiff and his fellow Democrat House impeachment managers sat down with Anderson Cooper on CNN for an exclusive interview after President Trump’s acquittal by the Senate.

Democrats refused to accept the results of the 2016 election, and now they are refusing to accept President Trump’s acquittal.

The first person to speak was House Manager Zoe Lofgren who told Anderson Cooper with a smile that President Trump had “not been exonerated.”

“I think he’s not been exonerated,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said.

Dem Rep. Jason Crow (CO) followed up and said, “it’s hard to have an acquittal without a fair trial.”

Rep. Val Demings called Trump’s acquittal “fake news.”

“Well, and back to the acquittal part of this, I would consider that fake news, because we did not have a fair trial,” Florida Rep. Val Demings said.

“The president is not exonerated today,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said.

The video above is difficult to watch because of the numerous lies told by these people who claim that the trial held in the US Senate wasn’t a “fair trial.” It’s truly pathetic.