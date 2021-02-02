Sophia Bush: It’s Time to Officially Label Republicans ‘Terrorists’

Trump-hating Hollywood star Sophia Bush is now advocating for labelling Republicans as terrorists.

In a shocking tweet, the actress declared that it was about time that Republicans get slapped with the “terrorist” label. Sophia was responding to a tweet from former Rep. Speier who asked: “The Republicans have been calling Democrats the radical left. Time to call Republicans the terrorist right?”

Breitbart.com reports: Sophia Bush’s incendiary language comes as the left steps up calls to treat conservatives as terrorists following the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill. The left-wing MeidasTouch PAC put out a social media video saying that the current GOP is no different than ISIS, while actor Sean Penn compared Trump supporters to al-Qaeda.

Last year, the actress praised the Black Lives Matter movement, even as its members rioted and looted in cities across the country.

I want to be able to heart this tweet one million times. https://t.co/ftd7oJJ7uj — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) July 9, 2020

In recent months, Sophia Bush has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most vocal left-wing activists, teaming up with Stacey Abrams in an effort to get out the minority vote for Democrats during Georgia’s runoff elections.

As Breitbart News reported, the actress called for the expulsion of Republican members of the Senate who said they intended to protest the results of the presidential election.