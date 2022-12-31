Some UK Hospitals Bring Back ‘Covid’ Restrictions

On December 29, two UK hospitals, both in Northamptonshire, reintroduced covid restrictions.

The Northampston general Hospital and Kettering General Hospitak have both suspended visits and expect patients in the hospital to wear a face mask. As it would appear the ‘good old’ NHS has learnt nothing over the past cople of years, it is quite likely that other hospitals will follow suit.

The move was rightly blasted by a television host and member of parliament

MSN reports: Location Location Location star Kirstie Allsopp and MP for Rutland and Melton, Alicia Kearns, have criticized hospital bosses for bringing in the new rules to keep patients safe. Ms Kearns said it was “very wrong and cruel” whilst Allsopp launched into a number of tweets attacking hospital bosses.

From yesterday, all visits except those on compassionate grounds were suspended at both NGH and KGH and visitors and patients must once again wear facemasks. It comes as the number of Covid patients across the two hospitals has risen by 650 per cent since September.

Alongside COVID, the number of patients suffering with Flu and RSA has also been increasing. Some patients have both COVID and flu together and are seriously ill.

The new measures aim to reduce risk to vulnerable patients, prevent the spread of infections and help to prevent staff absences. The visitor ban does not apply to maternity or children’s wards.

However, taking to Twitter following the announcement yesterday, home crafting expert Allsopp launched a scathing attack on the decision. Replying to NGH’s request for local news agencies to spread the word, the TV personality said “journalists should not simply accept this is right.”

The 51-year-old, who has no medical training, wrote: “I hope none of these publications simply shared this message without questioning it and making readers aware that there are many patients who still desperately need and have a right to visitors.”

The Channel 4 host continued her tirade by retweeting a tweet from NGH’s CEO Heidi Smoult about executive staff handing out mince pies before Christmas. She added the caption: “Now inpatients are banned from having visitors and Heidi has asked local media to spread the word about this. If I was a local journalist I might be asking what on earth is going on?”

NGH replied to Allsopp by saying: “We apologise if this wasn’t clear. As per the link included above, there are many exceptions to our visiting suspensions. These include maternity, paediatrics and compassionate visiting. Compassionate visiting can be discussed with our ward teams.”

Allsopp, who began her career selling houses in London, shared the apology and added: “Make sure you know your rights and see your loved ones in hospital. If they need you, or you need them, it is likely that you are an exception. Do not let a frightened, confused or vulnerable family member be alone because you don’t want to make a fuss.”

Equally critical of the decision was Alicia Kearns MP, who labelled it “very wrong and cruel.” The Conservative MP for Rutland and Rutland and Melton (which borders Northamptonshire) tweeted: “Patients should not be locked away from their loved ones who advocate for their care, understand their needs and recognise signs that more support might be needed.”

The 35-year-old, who also has no medical training, concluded: “We must learn from mistakes, not repeat them.”

In September, COVID infections had dropped to as-low-as 16 beds occupied across the two hospitals. However, as of December 28, that combined figure has risen to 120 beds occupied with Covid across the two sites. That is in addition to more than 70 beds taken up with flu patients.

In the announcement on Thursday, NGH and KGH assured that maternity, paediatrics and patients who need compassionate visiting will not be affected and will continue with their current policies. Compassionate visiting can be discussed on an individual basis with the ward team.

Patients and visitors will all be asked to wear masks when in the hospital. Masks will be available for those who need them, but the NHS sites have asked people to bring their own where possible.

This guidance will be reviewed continuously and the hospitals will provide regular updates via its website and in local media. Local people are urged to have their COVID and flu vaccinations to help to prevent serious illness this winter.