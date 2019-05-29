Somali Migrants Sending Kids Back To Somalia, ‘London Is Too Dangerous’

Hundreds of British-Somali parents are sending their teenage children back to Somalia because they say the war-torn country is less dangerous than London, according to reports.

The knife crime epidemic that has surged in London and seen 51 murders this year is seen as the primary driver behind the Somali immigrants decision to send their teenagers back to Somalia.

And the teenagers say they feel safer in Somalia, despite the British government declaring Somalia is unsafe to visit and warning against the threat of terrorism across the region.

DailyMail reports: One Somali mother, Amina, was interviewed on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire program and told the harrowing story of how her 15-year-old son was stabbed four times, just 17 days after he returned from a year-long stay in their homeland.

She said: ‘They damaged his bladder, his kidneys, his liver. He’s got permanent damage.

‘He was safer there [in Somaliland] than he was here, 100 per cent more safe than in London.’

Last year the Foreign Office named Somalia the 13th most dangerous country in the world due to its constant threat of terrorism.

And yet two in five Somalian families in London are sending their children home to avoid the knife crime epidemic hitting the capital, according to the mayor of Islington.

Mayor Rakhia Ismail, a mother of four who came to London as a Somalian refugee, said that parents are making the drastic decision because they believe it will save their child’s life.

So far this year 100 people have been stabbed to death in the UK.

According to the BBC, eight per cent of the victims were of Somali heritage.

Earlier this morning a man in his 30s was stabbed to death in London, sparking the capital’s 51st murder probe this year.

The most recent crime statistics show that there are two killings every day on Britain’s streets – the highest level in a decade.

One mother who sent her child to Africa in a bid to avoid London’s knife crime said she can now sleep at night knowing that the police sirens she hears have nothing to do with her son.

London’s latest stabbing comes just two days after a 23-year-old was knifed multiple times in Tower Hamlets at 4.30pm in the afternoon.

He was the 50th victim so far this year – and it was the eighth murder in the capital this month as Britain struggles to get to grips with a knife epidemic.